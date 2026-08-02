The Simple 10-5-5 Method For Better Rice

More than 545 million metric tons of rice were produced globally in 2025, according to the USDA, making it one of the most harvested crops in the world. Between every type of rice and every way to cook that rice, it might feel overwhelming to know how to elevate your regular pot of white rice. The good news is that grainy perfection isn't hard to reach even with simple tools and ingredients, if you follow the 10-5-5 method for cooking better rice.

That formula refers to cooking time. Start by rinsing your rice in a colander, then combine with water and bring to a boil. After 10 minutes of simmering, turn off the heat and let it steam for another five minutes, then rest it for a final five-minute period. Importantly, avoid removing the lid during the whole 20-minute period. Then when it's done, fluff the rice and serve.

This method comes from Kyle Taylor of He Cooks., who told Food Republic that the gentle heat of steaming, without a direct flame underneath, evenly and carefully cooks each grain. "It allows for full absorption and steaming without overcooking," he said. "It's also way more forgiving than following instructions that say 'cook until water is gone,' which often leads to burned bottoms or soggy grains." If your stove tends to run hot or you notice rice quickly gets scorched on the bottom of the pan when cooking, consider simmering for closer to eight or nine minutes.