Tired Of Fruit Flies In Your Kitchen? This Type Of Beverage Can Help Solve Your Problem

Fruit flies are a frustrating kitchen pest that seem to take over our kitchens in the summer and fall, the peak harvest seasons, when we bring lots of fresh produce into our homes. There may already be eggs in these fruits and veggies waiting to hatch, like countertop ticking time bombs. This is why you should definitely be rinsing fresh fruit when you get it home. Once those eggs have hatched and the flies matured, clean, dry wine corks can help get rid of those pesky bugs because they absorb the moisture surrounding the fruit the flies love to thrive on. But there is one alcoholic beverage that can help: beer.

If you don't want to wait for the flies to die off naturally, making a fly trap is simple using a few kitchen staples. Pouring one to two inches of beer into the vessel of your choice, which can be the beer bottle itself, is a simple and efficient fruit fly trap. For a more lethal bait, add a few drops of dish soap to the beer. Cover the container lid with plastic wrap, secure it with a rubber band so it doesn't fall off, then poke a few holes in the plastic, and you're all set. The flies will climb in through the holes but find it difficult to fly back out again and eventually drown.