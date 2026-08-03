Review: Wendy's New Seasonal Frosty Will Make You Want To Throw On Your Favorite Flannel ... Even If Its Still 90 Degrees Out
Now that the calendar has flipped to August, your favorite retail and fast food chains are ready for fall. That's way too early in my book, but I was surrounded by oversized Halloween decorations last week on a trip to Costco, so perhaps it's never too soon for the leaves to start changing. One fast food behemoth is certainly ready to flip the season as Wendy's has just dropped a new seasonal Frosty Fusion tailor-made for fall weather.
As part of its fall menu release, which features the return of several favorites, including the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and Chicken Sandwiches, along with the Bacon Pub Fries, Wendy's has concocted a new Frosty Fusion that ditches pumpkin in favor of fall's second-favorite fruit: Apple. The Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion brings together Wendy's iconic Vanilla Frosty with a spiced apple syrup, then blends it all with oat crumbles. It certainly sounds good, but is this Frosty a must-have or are you better off waiting for the next seasonal drink to drop? I picked one up the day it was released to find out.
Methodology
I stopped by my local Wendy's the day the Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion hit the menu to pick one up for myself. Seeing as the Frosty is famous both as a sweet treat and as a condiment, I also snagged a small order of fries to find out if the new concoction is just as worthy of a dip as of a sip. I brought my Frosty home, snapped a few quick pictures, and dug in. My evaluation was based on flavor, texture, and overall cohesiveness of the dish. The restaurant was not aware of the review when preparing the food.
Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion Review
Quick, someone hand me a cardigan; I'm ready for fall. Wendy's absolutely nailed this Frosty Fusion. From the top down, the first element you run into is the oat crumbles, which are not only plentiful, but delicious. If someone served me homemade apple crisp with this as a topping, I would be thrilled. And, these little chunks aren't just a garnish; they're mixed in throughout the Frosty to give you texture the entire time.
Next up is apple spice syrup, which has a distinctly caramel apple vibe. The syrup is sticky and sweet with a well-balanced apple flavor. I found myself using the provided spoon to scoop as much syrup as I could into each bite. The spoon, by the way, is a must. Honestly, the fact that something this thick comes with a straw is laughable since it's closer to a Dairy Queen Blizzard than a beverage. That's hardly a complaint, as the thickness helps pull everything together into a delicious frozen treat.
Final thoughts
Sweet, just a touch salty, and wonderfully balanced, this is a perfect seasonal Frosty. I also snagged a small order of fries, and I can confirm that like any good Frosty, this one is dippable. The extra punch of salt works especially well with that caramel-forward sauce, so Frosty-and-fry fans definitely need to give this one a go. Really, anyone who enjoys a good apple crisp should snag an Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion before it disappears. With a fusion this tasty, it's never too early to jump into fall.
Availability and nutritional info
Like most seasonal offerings, Wendy's Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion is only around for a limited, and as of yet, unspecified amount of time. This Frosty comes in three sizes: Small for $3.99, medium for $4.69, and large for $5.39 at my local Wendy's.
Naturally, this one isn't a health food, with the three sizes containing 390, 540, and 680 calories, respectively. The fat, sodium, and sugar contents are equally impressive, as a small contains 10 grams of fat, 220 milligrams of sodium, and 53 grams of sugar. Those numbers rise to 15 grams of fat, 320 milligrams of sodium, and 70 grams of sugar in the medium, while the large boasts 20 grams of fat, 430 milligrams of sodium, and 86 grams of sugar.