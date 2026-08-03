Review: Wendy's New Seasonal Frosty Will Make You Want To Throw On Your Favorite Flannel ... Even If Its Still 90 Degrees Out

Now that the calendar has flipped to August, your favorite retail and fast food chains are ready for fall. That's way too early in my book, but I was surrounded by oversized Halloween decorations last week on a trip to Costco, so perhaps it's never too soon for the leaves to start changing. One fast food behemoth is certainly ready to flip the season as Wendy's has just dropped a new seasonal Frosty Fusion tailor-made for fall weather.

As part of its fall menu release, which features the return of several favorites, including the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and Chicken Sandwiches, along with the Bacon Pub Fries, Wendy's has concocted a new Frosty Fusion that ditches pumpkin in favor of fall's second-favorite fruit: Apple. The Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion brings together Wendy's iconic Vanilla Frosty with a spiced apple syrup, then blends it all with oat crumbles. It certainly sounds good, but is this Frosty a must-have or are you better off waiting for the next seasonal drink to drop? I picked one up the day it was released to find out.