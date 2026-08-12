A Simple Egg Request For A Better McDonald's McMuffin

The McDonald's Egg McMuffin has been a staple of the U.S. breakfast scene since 1972. Initially invented as a portable alternative to eggs Benedict, the sandwich is beloved for its buttery English muffin, savory Canadian bacon, creamy American cheese, and freshly cracked egg. But some fast-food lovers swear the handheld is even tastier if you swap the round egg for the chain's folded egg.

The egg in a McMuffin is cooked in a custom "egg ring" to perfectly fit the English muffin. This has been a signature of the sandwich since its launch. While it's appealing that the egg is cooked in-house, some fans of McDonald's breakfast prefer the fluffier, thicker folded eggs that come on biscuit and bagel sandwiches and McGriddles. Simply substitute folded egg for fresh, and you'll have a new-and-improved (at least by some accounts) McMuffin.

In both instances, McDonald's uses real eggs, but because they're prepared differently, each has distinct textures and appearances. According to McDonald's, the freshly cracked egg used in McMuffins is cooked on a grill in liquid butter, as are the scrambled eggs featured in items like the Big Breakfast. The folded version starts with liquid eggs that are cooked and folded by the supplier before being flash-frozen and eventually reheated on the restaurant's grill before serving.