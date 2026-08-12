A Simple Egg Request For A Better McDonald's McMuffin
The McDonald's Egg McMuffin has been a staple of the U.S. breakfast scene since 1972. Initially invented as a portable alternative to eggs Benedict, the sandwich is beloved for its buttery English muffin, savory Canadian bacon, creamy American cheese, and freshly cracked egg. But some fast-food lovers swear the handheld is even tastier if you swap the round egg for the chain's folded egg.
The egg in a McMuffin is cooked in a custom "egg ring" to perfectly fit the English muffin. This has been a signature of the sandwich since its launch. While it's appealing that the egg is cooked in-house, some fans of McDonald's breakfast prefer the fluffier, thicker folded eggs that come on biscuit and bagel sandwiches and McGriddles. Simply substitute folded egg for fresh, and you'll have a new-and-improved (at least by some accounts) McMuffin.
In both instances, McDonald's uses real eggs, but because they're prepared differently, each has distinct textures and appearances. According to McDonald's, the freshly cracked egg used in McMuffins is cooked on a grill in liquid butter, as are the scrambled eggs featured in items like the Big Breakfast. The folded version starts with liquid eggs that are cooked and folded by the supplier before being flash-frozen and eventually reheated on the restaurant's grill before serving.
Try a McDonald's McMuffin with folded egg
According to fans, this McDonald's breakfast hack might change your life. "Some people don't like the texture [of the round egg]. Others don't like the taste of the whites, or the often way-overcooked yolk. But the folded egg, being scrambled, is much more forgiving to overcooking and has a uniform texture," one Redditor explains. "I much prefer folded egg on my McMuffin," another concurs. "The folded egg offered by McDonald's is undeniably superior to the round egg," one Facebook user agrees.
Before you place your order, know that some folks who've tried substituting a folded egg for a freshly cracked one in a McMuffin sandwich have had trouble doing so on the McDonald's app (in-store kiosks more often have a customization option). This could vary by location, but diners find that there's no substitution option listed. Of course, you can always order in person at the counter or drive-through to ensure your customizations are received.
If you'd rather skip the trip, make a McMuffin with folded egg at home. Start with this copycat McDonald's sausage and egg McMuffin recipe, which only contains five ingredients. Instead of cooking the egg in a mason jar lid to match the chain's round egg, cook two scrambled eggs in a skillet and season them with salt. Once they start to solidify, fold the eggs towards the center from all sides into a square to create a fluffy substitute for McDonald's folded eggs.