Does Almond Milk Expire?

Once you open a container of almond milk, it should be kept below 40 degrees Fahrenheit in a closed container. Just like dairy milk, the exact shelf life of almond milk will depend quite a bit on the brand, how long it sat on the shelf before coming home to your kitchen, and how well it's been stored along the way.

Almost all commercially sold almond milk has been pasteurized. This involves quickly warming the milk to 280 degrees Fahrenheit, then cooling it just as fast, killing any existing bacteria. In the event that bacteria are present in your almond milk (especially in the case of homemade almond milk), they grow most rapidly between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, so avoid keeping the milk in that range.

How can you tell if your almond milk went bad? You're likely already familiar with the best tests to check it. A sour or rancid smell is a sure sign of a spoiled product and should be discarded. If you see chunks or lumps in the milk, try shaking it; if they remain, it's likely gone bad. (Separation is not necessarily a sign of spoilage, but a quick shake will fix that.) Or, if the carton looks bloated, it could be a sign of microbial growth inside. In each case, it's best to toss it if you're unsure.