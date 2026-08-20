Snake-Filled Whiskey Has Some Of The Most Unforgettable Bottles You'll Ever See

Picture this: you pop into this well-known bar in the Philippines for the first time, and everything looks as you might expect. Except, of course, for an ominous-looking bottle on one of the shelves. At a glance, it looks like something out of a biology lab, but it gets even more extreme the longer you take things in. There's a whole snake suspended in a pale yellow-brown liquid, and it's surrounded by scorpions. Then, the bartender grabs the bottle, pours out a shot, and offers you a try.

What you just tasted was snake whiskey, a traditional beverage most commonly found in parts of East Asia and Southeast Asia. Snake whiskey (also traditionally known as snake wine) is made by submerging a snake inside a bottle filled with a spirit and letting it ferment over time. Whether it's alive or not when this happens depends on the recipe. While different countries use different snakes, it's said that the most venomous species make the best whiskey.

Over time, the ethanol in the liquor neutralizes the snake's venom and makes it safe to consume, although there has been at least one case where someone temporarily developed blood coagulation problems after drinking it. According to a 2014 story in Metro, snake whiskey appears to be a part of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's regular diet, and he seems fine as of 2026 — at least, as far as dictators go.