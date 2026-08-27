Who Makes Baker's Corner All-Purpose Flour For Aldi?
In the average American supermarket, shoppers will find roughly 30,000 to 50,000 different items (or stock-keeping units, called SKUs). Aldi carries just a fraction of that, generally around 2,000 SKUs. Walking down the baking aisle, you're not likely to find Pillsbury, King Arthur, or Gold Medal flour. Instead, you'll see one option: Baker's Corner, Aldi's own brand. The all-purpose flour is only sold in one size — which is why you shouldn't buy flour from Aldi if you use a lot. Aldi doesn't manufacture Baker's Corner flour, and though the company rigorously tests its own-brand items, it doesn't make any of them. In every case, production is outsourced to a factory. Baker's Corner all-purpose flour, is produced by a company called ADM, based in Illinois (the flour is manufactured in mills in Buffalo, New York). ADM is a large producer of grains with worldwide operations.
Aldi doesn't publicly reveal its suppliers, but there are ways to find out about the companies hiding behind Aldi-brand items. A 2019 recall linked Baker's Corner all-purpose flour to ADM's Buffalo plant. The recall occurred after testing revealed a possible E. coli contamination. It was one of several ADM recalls in 2019, but the mill hasn't subsequently recalled any Aldi flour.
ADM Milling has been in business much longer than Aldi
Aldi's flour producer has a long history in the grains business. Originally called Daniels Linseed Company and later Archer Daniels Midland (now shortened to ADM), the Midwestern mill started by grinding linseed in 1902, expanding into flour and soybeans around 1929. In addition to grain refining for food, ADM manufactures animal feed for agriculture and pet foods along with industrial biosolutions — materials like biodiesel, ethanol, fertilizers, and adhesives.
ADM may not be a name you've ever heard, but that doesn't mean it's not a giant operation. The company does business on six continents with more than 300 processing plants worldwide (most are in North America). ADM's Buffalo, New York, plant, which was implicated in the 2019 recall of Aldi's Baker's Corner flour, also processes King Arthur Flour products and other all-purpose flour brands such as Robin Hood.
That recall (which affected over 21 million pounds of flour) isn't the only bad publicity ADM has gotten in recent years. The SEC fined ADM $40 million in early 2026 after concluding an investigation into its CFO and other former executives accused of artificially inflating the company's value (ADM did not admit any wrongdoing). The agency found that ADM's Nutrition division had overstated its operating profit in several official documents from 2019 through 2022, hiding budget shortfalls and misleading investors.