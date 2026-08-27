Who Makes Baker's Corner All-Purpose Flour For Aldi?

In the average American supermarket, shoppers will find roughly 30,000 to 50,000 different items (or stock-keeping units, called SKUs). Aldi carries just a fraction of that, generally around 2,000 SKUs. Walking down the baking aisle, you're not likely to find Pillsbury, King Arthur, or Gold Medal flour. Instead, you'll see one option: Baker's Corner, Aldi's own brand. The all-purpose flour is only sold in one size — which is why you shouldn't buy flour from Aldi if you use a lot. Aldi doesn't manufacture Baker's Corner flour, and though the company rigorously tests its own-brand items, it doesn't make any of them. In every case, production is outsourced to a factory. Baker's Corner all-purpose flour, is produced by a company called ADM, based in Illinois (the flour is manufactured in mills in Buffalo, New York). ADM is a large producer of grains with worldwide operations.

Aldi doesn't publicly reveal its suppliers, but there are ways to find out about the companies hiding behind Aldi-brand items. A 2019 recall linked Baker's Corner all-purpose flour to ADM's Buffalo plant. The recall occurred after testing revealed a possible E. coli contamination. It was one of several ADM recalls in 2019, but the mill hasn't subsequently recalled any Aldi flour.