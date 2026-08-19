Mashed Is Hiring Writers!

Do you love talking about food almost as much as you love eating it? Mashed is looking for talented writers to join the team and help us continue to create smart, useful, and entertaining short and long-form content of everything from restaurant menus and grocery finds to cooking techniques, and food history.

We're especially interested in experienced food writers who already know and enjoy Mashed. Firsthand food experience is also a big plus – maybe you've spent time in a professional kitchen, worked in restaurants or grocery stores, or simply have extensive hands-on knowledge of cooking and food. That perspective is valuable here! But professional food-industry experience isn't required. If you know food, understand what makes an engaging food story, and have the writing experience to turn good research into practical, entertaining articles, we'd love to hear from you.

What You'll Do

If you've spent any time on Mashed, then you know we love covering everything from celebrity chefs to restaurant tips and food history. Our writers cover a wide range of food-related topics. Assignments may include restaurant guides, grocery tips, cooking advice, ingredient explainers, food trends, menu reviews, how-to guides, and other articles aimed at helping entertain and inform our readers.

One thing that sets this opportunity apart — you won't be expected to constantly pitch your own ideas. (Though unique and creative story pitches are welcomed.)

We'll provide assignments and clear direction, so you can focus on what you do best — researching, writing, and creating great content people want to read.