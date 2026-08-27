Why Don't You See Much Ranch Dressing Outside The US?

Ranch dressing has become so synonymous with American culture it's referred to as "American flavor" in other countries, according to Forbes. The creamy, buttermilk-based dip and dressing is everywhere these days, especially at fast food places and chain restaurants. It's a dip for french fries, Buffalo wings, and, most controversially, pizza. It's used on salads, wraps, and sandwiches. But why isn't ranch as ubiquitous outside the U.S.? The simple answer is it's a quintessentially American creation.

The dressing started as a niche product in Santa Barbara, California, on a dude ranch called Hidden Valley Ranch. Yes, the famous brand was a real place. Originally, Hidden Valley sold ranch as a dry seasoning mix that their customers could combine with buttermilk and mayonnaise at home. Although not unique to the U.S., those ingredients may help explain why ranch remained largely an American phenomenon. Buttermilk has deep roots in American cooking, particularly in the South, where it's used in everything from fried chicken to biscuits. Although mayo has European origins, its popularity skyrocketed in the 1950s as an American convenience food, showing up in several recipes we now find largely questionable.

Ranch likely never caught on outside the U.S. because it wasn't marketed that way. As food historian KC Hysmith told the BBC, "[The dressing] grew popular because it had this association with dudes, cowboys and ranches," painting a very American picture. That branding helped make ranch feel distinctly American, making it harder to translate to cultures with their own established foodways and flavors.