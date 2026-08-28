Want Steak To Be 10x More Tender? Marinate It In This Canned Ingredient

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If you're cooking up a filet mignon, it just takes a simple pan sear and oven finish to have an exceptionally tender hunk of beef. But if you're working with a tougher (and oftentimes more affordable) cut, such as a flank steak or bottom round, you'll need to take extra steps to tenderize it. A simple way to do this is to use a marinade. One of the most effective options comes in a can — and, before that, it came in a coconut. Yep, we're talking about coconut milk, and no, it won't make your steak taste like a piña colada.

Marinading meat is a surefire way to soften lean cuts that are packed with connective tissue. While acids and enzymes are often employed in marinades to help break down and loosen muscle fibers, they can sometimes be too harsh and risk softening a steak to the point of mushiness. Coconut milk, on the other hand, takes a gentler approach. Instead of depending on acid, this plant-based ingredient uses fat to coat and lubricate the meat, supplying and locking in moisture. It's useful with lean cuts, in particular, since it essentially makes up for their lack of natural marbling.