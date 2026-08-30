Who Supplies Basil For Costco's Kirkland Signature Pesto?

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There are countless pantry staples you should be buying from Costco. The warehouse chain boasts oversized jars of almond butter, jugs of olive oil, 1-pound cans of tomatoes, and more to hold you over for weeks at a time. One of the most beloved kitchen essentials among Costco customers is Kirkland Signature's basil pesto. When you consider where the basil in it comes from, its reputation makes sense.

While Costco doesn't name a formal producer, its pesto uses basil from Genoa in Italy's Liguria region. Genovese basil is famous for its deep flavor and potent aroma. It's the key ingredient in Genovese-style pesto, which rose to prominence in the 1800s. Traditionally, the sauce is prepared by crushing the basil leaves, then combining them with extra-virgin olive oil, pine nuts, garlic, salt, and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Costco's pesto is similar, save for the addition of sunflower oil, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, and ascorbic and citric acids for color retention.

The Kirkland Signature pesto label reads "100% imported Italian basil D.O.P.," which stands for denominazione di origine protetta, or protected designation of origin. This classification is given by the EU to signal that a product is made according to the traditions of its place of origin. That means Costco's pesto tastes very similar to what you'd find in Liguria. The pesto also isn't shelf-stable, so it should be refrigerated after opening.