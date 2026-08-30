Who Supplies Basil For Costco's Kirkland Signature Pesto?
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There are countless pantry staples you should be buying from Costco. The warehouse chain boasts oversized jars of almond butter, jugs of olive oil, 1-pound cans of tomatoes, and more to hold you over for weeks at a time. One of the most beloved kitchen essentials among Costco customers is Kirkland Signature's basil pesto. When you consider where the basil in it comes from, its reputation makes sense.
While Costco doesn't name a formal producer, its pesto uses basil from Genoa in Italy's Liguria region. Genovese basil is famous for its deep flavor and potent aroma. It's the key ingredient in Genovese-style pesto, which rose to prominence in the 1800s. Traditionally, the sauce is prepared by crushing the basil leaves, then combining them with extra-virgin olive oil, pine nuts, garlic, salt, and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Costco's pesto is similar, save for the addition of sunflower oil, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, and ascorbic and citric acids for color retention.
The Kirkland Signature pesto label reads "100% imported Italian basil D.O.P.," which stands for denominazione di origine protetta, or protected designation of origin. This classification is given by the EU to signal that a product is made according to the traditions of its place of origin. That means Costco's pesto tastes very similar to what you'd find in Liguria. The pesto also isn't shelf-stable, so it should be refrigerated after opening.
Costco's basil pesto is versatile and enduringly popular
Costco doesn't clarify the specific manufacturer of Kirkland Signature basil pesto, only where the basil inside it is grown. Occasionally, stores may substitute Kirkland Signature pesto with a different brand. When Canadian Costco shoppers noticed a Canadian-made replacement pesto, a commenter who identified as an employee explained on Reddit that this happens if the stock runs out, but because Kirkland pesto is so popular, the Genovese-style version returns.
Shoppers like it on salmon, fish, sandwiches, pasta, and more. "We've tried other brands, but nothing beats this ... We've had pesto all over the world, and it is very good when it is fresh. However, this is the best pesto in a jar we've ever had," one Costco reviewer wrote. "This stuff is awesome on toast. On toast. On meat. On crackers. On pasta. It also freezes superbly," added another review. That said, recent reviews on Costco's website pointed out that the pesto is much oilier than it used to be.
With Costco pesto, there are limitless options. A few deliciously unusual ways to cook with pesto include adding it to hummus, biscuit dough, potato salad, mac and cheese, or salad dressing. It's also a flavorful garnish for soup, deviled eggs, fries, and corn. Make it the star ingredient as a filling for savory pastries, like pinwheels or pretzels. If you're undecided, there's always creamy pesto pasta.