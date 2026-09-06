One Of The World's Best-Selling Gin Brands Is A Wallet-Friendly Pick
Gordon's Gin has roots dating back to 1769 when founder Alexander Gordon helped to set the gin standard and define what a London dry gin is with his unique blend of wild juniper, coriander, angelica, and licorice and triple distillation. Gordon's early popularity with the British and merchant navies helped spread the brand across the globe. Today, Gordon's Gin remains one of the most popular gin brands in the world while also maintaining an affordable price.
Depending on where you live in the U.S., you can pick up a fifth of Gordon's London Dry Gin for between $11 and $17. A 1.75L handle will only set you back an average of $20. Compare that to a fifth of Beefeater London Dry Gin, starting at $20 and running as high as $30. A handle of the same runs between $30 and $45, depending on location. A fifth of Tanqueray starts at about $20. So if you are looking for award-winning liquors you can buy for cheap, Gordon's is a top choice for gin.
Best ways to enjoy Gordon's gin
Famed writer Earnest Hemingway was known to prefer Gordon's London Dry Gin in his gin martinis. Fellow author Ian Fleming included Gordon's by name in his recipe for James Bond's signature Vesper Cocktail, featured in the spy's very first novel, "Casino Royale." Being one of the oldest and most popular gins in the world, Gordon's has its fans outside the literary world as well who have their own recommended ways of imbibing.
While the classic martini does rank highly among the best gin cocktails, the humble gin and tonic is often given as the best use for Gordon's. The addition of fresh citrus juice helps to temper some of the gin's harsher notes and brighten the overall flavor. Another solid gin cocktail that is frequently recommended is negroni. "There's something magical about Gordons in a negroni," said one fan on Reddit. "I've tried plenty of other gins and, so far, it's the only one that works for me."
If you prefer your gin unadulterated, YouTuber Honest Sips says that on the rocks is the way to go with Gordon's. All of the flavors of the gin are present while the coolness from ice eases the burning sensation you often get when drinking straight alcohol. "It's very pleasant," he said. "Nice and refreshing all the way down."