One Of The World's Best-Selling Gin Brands Is A Wallet-Friendly Pick

Famed writer Earnest Hemingway was known to prefer Gordon's London Dry Gin in his gin martinis. Fellow author Ian Fleming included Gordon's by name in his recipe for James Bond's signature Vesper Cocktail, featured in the spy's very first novel, "Casino Royale." Being one of the oldest and most popular gins in the world, Gordon's has its fans outside the literary world as well who have their own recommended ways of imbibing.

While the classic martini does rank highly among the best gin cocktails, the humble gin and tonic is often given as the best use for Gordon's. The addition of fresh citrus juice helps to temper some of the gin's harsher notes and brighten the overall flavor. Another solid gin cocktail that is frequently recommended is negroni. "There's something magical about Gordons in a negroni," said one fan on Reddit. "I've tried plenty of other gins and, so far, it's the only one that works for me."

If you prefer your gin unadulterated, YouTuber Honest Sips says that on the rocks is the way to go with Gordon's. All of the flavors of the gin are present while the coolness from ice eases the burning sensation you often get when drinking straight alcohol. "It's very pleasant," he said. "Nice and refreshing all the way down."