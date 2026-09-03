5 Tips For Buying The Best Grocery Store Ground Beef

When shopping for animal-based proteins, ground beef stands out as a delicious, often affordable option, especially compared to whole cuts of meat. It is also quite versatile and can be used in many different cuisines, from Italian wedding soup to a cheesy taco skillet. At the grocery store, you might be inundated with all sorts of labels on ground beef packages that make it confusing to know what to buy. There are a considerable amount of mistakes you are probably making with ground beef (only looking at the prepackaged meat is one of them), so how, then, do you choose the best ground beef?

There are five main tips to consider when looking for ground beef. The first is to think about the kinds of meals you often make and choose the beef that will taste best for those dishes in its ground form. Grind size matters, and so does the USDA label, whether it is "Prime", "Choice", or "Select". Take note of the date when the beef was ground, and most importantly, for shelf-life purposes, remember that the appropriate packaging ensures the ground beef you buy will last as long as it's supposed to. Let's explore these points one by one.