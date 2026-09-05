The Best-Selling Coffee Chain In 2026 Wasn't Dunkin'

Apparently, America doesn't entirely run on Dunkin' after all. According to QSR Magazine, the nation's leading coffee chain also places second overall in fast food sales — but in the publication's 2026 ranking of the top 50 fast food chains, those accolades belonged to Starbucks, not Dunkin'. When it comes to America's most popular coffee chains (which we've ranked), Starbucks is in a league of its own with $30.25 billion in sales between March 2025 and May 2026. That figure reflects sales across its U.S. locations, making this number a useful measure of the brand's overall footprint across owned and franchised stores. That puts the Seattle-based coffee company only behind McDonald's, which remains the quick-service champion despite 27% of Mashed readers thinking it's the grossest fast food chain.

Dunkin', meanwhile, ranked number five overall and number two among coffee chains, with $13.1 billion in U.S. sales. Starbucks therefore generated more than twice Dunkin's numbers, with a difference of roughly $17.14 billion. That gap is even more striking when you look at the next-largest coffee chain on the list. Dutch Bros ranked third among coffee giants with $2.224 billion in sales, putting Starbucks more than 13 times ahead of the fast-growing chain.

So, how did Starbucks build such a commanding lead over its biggest coffee competitors? And with Dunkin' making moves to strengthen its business and expand its offerings, could the gap between the two chains eventually start to close?