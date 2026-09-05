The Best-Selling Coffee Chain In 2026 Wasn't Dunkin'
Apparently, America doesn't entirely run on Dunkin' after all. According to QSR Magazine, the nation's leading coffee chain also places second overall in fast food sales — but in the publication's 2026 ranking of the top 50 fast food chains, those accolades belonged to Starbucks, not Dunkin'. When it comes to America's most popular coffee chains (which we've ranked), Starbucks is in a league of its own with $30.25 billion in sales between March 2025 and May 2026. That figure reflects sales across its U.S. locations, making this number a useful measure of the brand's overall footprint across owned and franchised stores. That puts the Seattle-based coffee company only behind McDonald's, which remains the quick-service champion despite 27% of Mashed readers thinking it's the grossest fast food chain.
Dunkin', meanwhile, ranked number five overall and number two among coffee chains, with $13.1 billion in U.S. sales. Starbucks therefore generated more than twice Dunkin's numbers, with a difference of roughly $17.14 billion. That gap is even more striking when you look at the next-largest coffee chain on the list. Dutch Bros ranked third among coffee giants with $2.224 billion in sales, putting Starbucks more than 13 times ahead of the fast-growing chain.
So, how did Starbucks build such a commanding lead over its biggest coffee competitors? And with Dunkin' making moves to strengthen its business and expand its offerings, could the gap between the two chains eventually start to close?
Why Starbucks outsold Dunkin'
One likely reason for Starbucks' impressive lead over Dunkin' is that its "Back to Starbucks" strategy is working. Since Brian Niccol stepped in as Starbucks CEO in September 2024, he committed to "get back to what makes Starbucks, Starbucks," according to a press release. Among the initiatives you may have noticed at your local Starbies are the return of the condiment bar, handwritten notes on takeout cups, ceramic mugs, and in-store refills, as well as faster service — the brand is targeting a four-minute max wait time for orders.
Starbucks is similarly keeping customers interested with increasingly viral and iconic drinks like the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Unicorn Frappuccino. The chain has also expanded its seasonal food and beverage lineup, giving customers more reasons to stop by and try new items — with the potential of becoming a part of the next big Starbucks craze. Those efforts appear to be paying off for the brand: Starbucks reported a 7.9% increase in U.S. store sales in its third quarter of 2026, with transactions up 4.2%.
Dunkin', meanwhile, isn't exactly doing poorly. Its popular coffee, donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and increasingly creative limited-time menu items have helped it maintain its position as America's second-largest coffee chain. Closing a $17 billion sales gap is no small order, but the chain's parent company, Inspire Brands, may have plans to accelerate the brand's growth. The company confidentially filed for an IPO in May 2026 after six years off the stock market. Whether or not going public will give Dunkin' the resources to scale, innovate, and more aggressively challenge Starbucks remains to be seen. For now, Dunkin' has some serious catching up to do.