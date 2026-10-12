Skip The Plastic Liners: This Accessory Makes Crock-Pot Cleanup A Breeze

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It has been nearly a century since Irving Nachumsohn patented the first slow cooker, later named the Crock-Pot. There are countless slow cooker recipes that make our lives easier, and this humble appliance sitting on so many kitchen counters revolutionized home cooking. Even so, that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement. Fix-it-and-forget-it cooking may make meal prep easier, but what about the cleanup afterward? One of the common mistakes people make when using a slow cooker is forgoing nonstick cooking spray. This can lead to food stubbornly sticking to the sides of the crock and a frustrating mess to soak and scrub. Putting in a liner solves this issue, and reusable silicone liner inserts make cleanup a breeze.

BPA-free, heat-resistant plastic liners do exist, but they are disposable. With a silicone liner, you just take it out, wash it by hand or run it through the dishwasher, and it's ready to go for next time. This is also helpful if you struggle with fine motor skills or lack the strength to lift and maneuver the crock. Silicone is significantly lighter than ceramic.

Liners that divide the Crock-Pot into two or more compartments are also available in silicone, allowing multiple foods to cook at the same time without mixing. Reynolds designed a DIY hack for building a Crock-Pot divider out of heavy-duty foil, but this seems like a lot of trouble to go through when there's an environmentally friendly product designed to do the job without relying on a careful balancing act and a prayer.