One Of October's Best Costco Finds Is Perfect For Hearty Homemade Meals

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As the weather turns crisp and nightfall slowly creeps earlier, consumer habits are inevitably shifting toward all things cozy. Across the country, retailers are selling off summer merchandise at a bargain (goodbye, flip-flops and beach umbrellas) and replacing it with autumn treats and home goods. At Costco, some of the best new items this October include Halloween pajamas, peppermint bark, and a timeless cast-iron Dutch oven set by Tramontina. Priced at $84.99 for a set of two sizes — notably cheaper than the popular Le Creuset, which can run up to a few hundred dollars for a single dish – Tramontina is an affordable Dutch oven for beginners looking to delve into stews and roasts this season.

This Tramontina set at Costco includes a four-quart and six-quart Dutch oven, made with porcelain to prevent rusting and thoroughly distribute heat during cooking. The smaller size is perfect for cooking for smaller groups, making side dishes, or heating oil for deep frying. The six-quart is large enough to accommodate recipes for up to six people, as well as for baking bread. Both pots come with lids and are suitable for a variety of cooktops, even induction burners. As an added bonus, these Tramontina dishes are an aesthetic addition to the table, making it convenient and elegant to serve dinner right from the pot it was cooked in.