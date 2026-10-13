One Of October's Best Costco Finds Is Perfect For Hearty Homemade Meals
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As the weather turns crisp and nightfall slowly creeps earlier, consumer habits are inevitably shifting toward all things cozy. Across the country, retailers are selling off summer merchandise at a bargain (goodbye, flip-flops and beach umbrellas) and replacing it with autumn treats and home goods. At Costco, some of the best new items this October include Halloween pajamas, peppermint bark, and a timeless cast-iron Dutch oven set by Tramontina. Priced at $84.99 for a set of two sizes — notably cheaper than the popular Le Creuset, which can run up to a few hundred dollars for a single dish – Tramontina is an affordable Dutch oven for beginners looking to delve into stews and roasts this season.
This Tramontina set at Costco includes a four-quart and six-quart Dutch oven, made with porcelain to prevent rusting and thoroughly distribute heat during cooking. The smaller size is perfect for cooking for smaller groups, making side dishes, or heating oil for deep frying. The six-quart is large enough to accommodate recipes for up to six people, as well as for baking bread. Both pots come with lids and are suitable for a variety of cooktops, even induction burners. As an added bonus, these Tramontina dishes are an aesthetic addition to the table, making it convenient and elegant to serve dinner right from the pot it was cooked in.
Meals for your new Dutch oven
There is no shortage of Dutch oven recipes, and they're a great way to break in this Tramontina set. Cast iron, meat, and spices have come together for more than one thousand years to make Hungarian goulash — a rich stew historically cooked by herdsmen and is now the national dish of Hungary. Once you've heated your six-quart Dutch oven, start by browning cubes of beef before adding freshly sliced vegetables. Goulash calls for mushrooms, carrots, and potatoes, a perfectly seasonal haul for mid-autumn. Next, generously flavor your meat and vegetables with Hungarian spices, such as paprika, which provides the warm peppery overtones characteristic of goulash. Finally, add beef broth and gently simmer your goulash until it is thick and rich. After about an hour, you'll have a full dinner cooked in just one pot.
While carrots take a supporting role in goulash, they are the star of this bright and earthy roasted carrot soup — a perfect way to break in the four-quart Tramontina. Slice five carrots into discs and lay them on a sheet pan with a roughly chopped white onion. Season and oil the vegetables before roasting them for about 25 minutes. Then, transfer the roasted carrots and onions to your Dutch oven and add chicken or vegetable broth, a bay leaf, and salt and pepper. Simmer the mixture for five minutes before transferring to a blender (remove the bay leaf first) to puree to its final smooth texture. After serving, pour the remaining soup back into the Dutch oven to keep it warm on the stove for that guaranteed second serving.