Why Butter Isn't The Right Choice To Season Your Cast Iron Skillet With

Though butter may not be the right choice for seasoning the skillet, this doesn't mean butter can never touch your cast iron. Once your cast-iron pan has been seasoned, you can use butter to flavor the food just as you normally might. Keep in mind its low smoke point. Cooking at a high temperature may result in the milk solids burning and making a gummy mess of your pan. If you are using oil in your recipe, consider using it as a base for lubricating the pan before adding butter for flavor. While there are differences between ghee and clarified butter, both are rich and have a higher smoke point than regular butter, so you could try those instead.

If you have gunked up your skillet by burning butter, you're going to want to wash it off right away. When cleaning your cast-iron skillet, there are some common mistakes you need to avoid. First off, although it might be tempting to let your skillet soak in water to encourage stuck-on food to detach, it's a big mistake. Allowing it to stay wet too long can promote rust, which requires another round of seasoning. You always want to be sure your skillet is completely dry before putting it away for the same reason. A better way to remove cooked-on food is to scrub the pan using a non-abrasive sponge and a paste made from kosher salt and a little hot water.