Beer Date Codes Aren't As Simple As Expiration Dates

If you're set on getting the freshest beer possible at your local supermarket, you'll need to do some homework, first. The dates you'll see on beer cans and bottles can be surprisingly difficult to decipher, in large part because they aren't at all standardized. Some brands use "best by" dates, while others use "born on" dates. Some brands even use both, and it isn't always clear which is which.

Beer is typically safe to drink even after it's gone bad, which is why you might see a "best by" date instead of a traditional expiration date. This tells you the point at which a brewery believes its beer will start to degrade in flavor. It's the easiest way to make sure the beverage will taste fresh when you open it; all you need to do is drink it before the indicated date. For maximum freshness, however, you'll want to pay attention to the "born on" date.

The "born on" date indicates when the beer was placed into the can or bottle. The closer you are to that day when you consume the product, the fresher it will be. It's also generally more useful for drinkers who like to age their beer, since it gives them a more accurate picture of how old the brew will be when they crack it open. Since different types of beer age differently, knowing the "born on" date helps tremendously in getting you the best results. Distinguishing between "best by" and "born on" dates is probably the least complicated part of all this, however.