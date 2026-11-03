The Ordering Tip That Will Get You The Crispiest Fish Sandwich From Long John Silver's

In a Mashed survey of 606 readers, more than 50% believe Long John Silver's has the best fast food fish of seven popular options. While devotees are likely unsurprised, they may not know about a clever ordering tip for an even crispier fish sandwich from the seafood chain.

The secret menu hack is simple: Ask for double-battered fish, meaning fish that's dipped in batter twice and fried. This process creates a thicker exterior that provides more crispness in every bite without negatively affecting the fish inside. In fact, batter can keep the fish's moisture from escaping too quickly as it cooks, resulting in a juicy final product.

According to former employees, Long John Silver's fried fish batter (which is sourced and milled in the U.S.) contains ingredients like wheat flour and baking soda. Leaveners like the latter give the batter its signature light, airy texture akin to Japanese tempura. There's also cornstarch in the dry mix, which can minimize gluten development and make the batter even airier. The chain prides itself on hand-battering its fish, which is why this request is possible — though not every location may honor it, especially during a rush.