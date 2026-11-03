The Ordering Tip That Will Get You The Crispiest Fish Sandwich From Long John Silver's
In a Mashed survey of 606 readers, more than 50% believe Long John Silver's has the best fast food fish of seven popular options. While devotees are likely unsurprised, they may not know about a clever ordering tip for an even crispier fish sandwich from the seafood chain.
The secret menu hack is simple: Ask for double-battered fish, meaning fish that's dipped in batter twice and fried. This process creates a thicker exterior that provides more crispness in every bite without negatively affecting the fish inside. In fact, batter can keep the fish's moisture from escaping too quickly as it cooks, resulting in a juicy final product.
According to former employees, Long John Silver's fried fish batter (which is sourced and milled in the U.S.) contains ingredients like wheat flour and baking soda. Leaveners like the latter give the batter its signature light, airy texture akin to Japanese tempura. There's also cornstarch in the dry mix, which can minimize gluten development and make the batter even airier. The chain prides itself on hand-battering its fish, which is why this request is possible — though not every location may honor it, especially during a rush.
How to get the most crunch at Long John Silver's
There's no telling how popular Long John Silver's double-battered fish is, but the batter has an undeniable fandom. Customers love its crunchy texture and salty, seasoned flavor so much that they eat it solo. Diners request sides of "crumblies," bits of crispy fried batter that come off the fish and other menu items as they cook. This side's popularity offers context for why the double-batter treatment is enticing.
The hack isn't limited to the fast food chain's fried fish sandwich, either. Order double-battered fish as a platter or combo. The Alaskan pollock tacos are also considered one of the best Long John Silver's menu items. Or skip the fish and request twice-battered shrimp, chicken tenders, wings, and fried pickles.
Folks love Long John Silver's fried fare even with one coat of batter, so the extra-crispy customization is well worth trying. "LJS is my favorite fast food! They have the best fish and jumbo battered shrimp," one Instagram user commented on a review. "Long John Silver's gets unwarranted hate and is actually very good," writes another fan on Reddit. A fellow Redditor agreed, noting, "I've yet to find a single casual dining place that has comparable battered fish."