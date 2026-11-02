The Underrated McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich Diners Think Deserves More Attention

There has been much discussion about what makes the best McDonald's breakfast sandwich, and since the return of the Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel, customers have not shied away from sharing their thoughts. Some fans are delighted to see it back on the menu, while others have accused the chain of switching up the ingredients. There has been plenty of discussion on the Facebook group "Where's my McDonald's Bagel?" with one person claiming: "They changed the steak from almost a ribeye kind of steak to a hamburger patty." And on Reddit, someone else noted that the meat patty is smaller. "I noticed after not ordering it for over 10 years at least, that the 'steak' patty was less than half the bagel size. I thought perhaps I got a bad sandwich and tried again the next week, but got the same size 'steak,'" they shared.

Over the years, McDonald's has made various changes that have left customers disappointed, but it's unclear whether the fast food giant has changed the ingredients of the Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel. Social media users have complained that the steak is more gristly these days, or that the hollandaise sauce was better years ago and tastes more like mayonnaise now. Other Facebook users still love the underrated breakfast sandwich, as one boldly suggested: "The steak egg and cheese is the best thing McD's has ever produced." Despite these fluctuations in public opinion, the Steak, Egg & Cheese placed in the top three of our worst to best ranking of McDonald's breakfast sandwiches.