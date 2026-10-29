One Of The Best New Seafood Items On Costco's Website Comes With A Nearly $300 Price Tag

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Costco is well-known for its affordable, everyday groceries, but it also has some unique finds that certain customers can't get enough of. Among the bulk paper towels, rotisserie chicken, and Costco food court favorites, members can expect to find luxury, out-of-the-box items, particularly when shopping on the warehouse's website. Case in point: If you're in search of an ultra-premium edible gift (or a treat for yourself), Costco offers a highly rated caviar tasting set for $289.99 online.

The Golden Goat Caviar Prestige Collection Tasting Gift Tin consists of four different types of farmed caviar produced in various countries: Siberian Sturgeon (Poland), Royal White Sturgeon (U.S.), Classic Ossetra (Greece), and top-of-the-line Royal Ossetra (Madagascar). Ossetra is a highly regarded caviar from the Russian sturgeon species. It is generally viewed as the second most luxurious type of caviar, behind Beluga caviar. Siberian and Royal White Sturgeon caviar are typically more accessible types of caviar, with a milder taste than the buttery richness of Ossetra.

Each caviar in the Golden Goat Tasting Tin is 1.23 ounces, for a total of 4.9 ounces. That's about $59 per ounce, which is obviously a lot of dough for a small amount of "food," but when looking at caviar prices, it's a good deal considering the average price per ounce of Siberian Sturgeon caviar is $60 to $120, and Ossetra is $120 to $300. It also comes in a luxurious-looking gold tin that includes an engraved mother-of-pearl spoon and a gold caviar key with an embossed sturgeon.