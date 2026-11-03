This Budget Brand Is A Top Pick For Whiskey Experts
Who's in the mood for a Billionaire Cocktail? It's a vibrant pinkish-red drink that, despite its name, is made with a budget whiskey brand. Dushan Zaric, the original crafter of the Billionaire Cocktail, suggests using 100-proof or bonded Old Forester Bourbon in his YouTube tutorial for making the drink. You can get a bottle of Old Forester 100-proof Bourbon at Total Wine for $22.69, and that's just one of the budget whiskeys Old Forester offers.
Old Forester is a historic American company that's been around since before Prohibition and has a collection of smooth, very enjoyable baseline bourbons and ryes. That's according to experts who have spoken with Mashed, like Phil McKenna, head bartender at MAD Bar & Lounge at the NH Collection New York Madison Avenue, and H. Joseph Ehrmann, owner of San Francisco's Elixir Whiskey Saloon. In an article detailing cheap whiskey brands experts recommend, both pointed to Old Forester as a wallet-friendly, high-quality brand. "Old Forester has built a reputation for producing reliable, well-crafted bourbon that consistently punches above its price point." McKenna told Mashed in the article, "It offers rich caramel, spice, and oak notes that rival many higher-priced bourbons."
McKenna highlighted Old Forester 86 Proof as a great bottle from the budget whiskey brand (get it at Total Wine for $27.99). Both McKenna and H. Joseph Hermann pointed to Old Forester 100 Proof as a good choice as well — particularly for cocktails.
Best ways to use whiskey from this historic and wallet-friendly brand
Whiskey lovers use Old Forester for sipping and as a mixer, especially Old Forester 86 Proof and Old Forester 100 Proof. When speaking with Mashed, Phil McKenna noted that while the Old Forester 100 Proof is popular for making cocktails, the 86 Proof is a great whiskey to drink straight. These two whiskeys have a mash bill with 18% rye and a strong flavor profile with baking spice undertones, making them nuanced enough to drink neat. They're also sturdy enough that they won't get overwhelmed in cocktails like a Normandy-style Old Fashioned or a classic Mint Julep.
Old Forester has several other kinds of whiskey that'll deliver an experience for $50-$55 per 750 ml bottle. Another whiskey favored by H. Joseph Ehrmann and McKenna is the Old Forester 1897 Bottled In Bond, found at Total Wine for $51.99. If you want a whiskey infused with history, Old Forester 1910 Bourbon is a budget-friendly choice. It comes from the Old Forester Whiskey Row Series, which celebrates the origins of Kentucky whiskey and the company itself. For a spicier whiskey at around the same price point, try Old Forester Statesman Bourbon. If you're willing to spend just a bit more, try the Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style Whiskey priced at $56.99 at Total Wine. It's also part of the Old Forester Whiskey Row Series and celebrates how Old Forester continued to sell whiskey through the Prohibition era.