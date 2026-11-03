This Budget Brand Is A Top Pick For Whiskey Experts

Who's in the mood for a Billionaire Cocktail? It's a vibrant pinkish-red drink that, despite its name, is made with a budget whiskey brand. Dushan Zaric, the original crafter of the Billionaire Cocktail, suggests using 100-proof or bonded Old Forester Bourbon in his YouTube tutorial for making the drink. You can get a bottle of Old Forester 100-proof Bourbon at Total Wine for $22.69, and that's just one of the budget whiskeys Old Forester offers.

Old Forester is a historic American company that's been around since before Prohibition and has a collection of smooth, very enjoyable baseline bourbons and ryes. That's according to experts who have spoken with Mashed, like Phil McKenna, head bartender at MAD Bar & Lounge at the NH Collection New York Madison Avenue, and H. Joseph Ehrmann, owner of San Francisco's Elixir Whiskey Saloon. In an article detailing cheap whiskey brands experts recommend, both pointed to Old Forester as a wallet-friendly, high-quality brand. "Old Forester has built a reputation for producing reliable, well-crafted bourbon that consistently punches above its price point." McKenna told Mashed in the article, "It offers rich caramel, spice, and oak notes that rival many higher-priced bourbons."

McKenna highlighted Old Forester 86 Proof as a great bottle from the budget whiskey brand (get it at Total Wine for $27.99). Both McKenna and H. Joseph Hermann pointed to Old Forester 100 Proof as a good choice as well — particularly for cocktails.