Who Makes Charles Shaw Chardonnay From Trader Joe's?

In 2007, Trader Joe's Charles Shaw chardonnay surprised everyone by winning "Best California Chardonnay" at the California State Fair's wine competition. The win was an unexpected achievement for a wine better known for its bargain price than its prestige. At the time, Charles Shaw chardonnay (and its other varietals) sold for just $1.99 at Trader Joe's, earning itself the nickname Two-Buck Chuck. But seeing as the store uses third-party manufacturers, and doesn't own a winery, who made the award-winning Charles Shaw chardonnay? Trader Joe's private California wine label Charles Shaw was, and still is, produced by Bronco Wine Company of the Franzia family.

Based in California's Central Valley, Bronco Wine Company built its business around producing affordable wines on a large scale, buying up excess grapes from other producers to use in its own brands. The company is one of the largest winemakers in the U.S. with more than 90 wine brands, most of which are on the cheap side, like Charles Shaw. By growing chardonnay and other grapes in the San Joaquin Valley where land is cheaper and more fertile (which isn't necessarily a good thing for wine), along with using lightweight glass and a molded cork, Bronco is able to keep prices low. In fact, the wine itself is the cheapest part of producing bottles like Charles Shaw chardonnay, according to San Francisco Chronicle wine editor, Jon Bonne (via KALW).