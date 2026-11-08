Who Makes Charles Shaw Chardonnay From Trader Joe's?
In 2007, Trader Joe's Charles Shaw chardonnay surprised everyone by winning "Best California Chardonnay" at the California State Fair's wine competition. The win was an unexpected achievement for a wine better known for its bargain price than its prestige. At the time, Charles Shaw chardonnay (and its other varietals) sold for just $1.99 at Trader Joe's, earning itself the nickname Two-Buck Chuck. But seeing as the store uses third-party manufacturers, and doesn't own a winery, who made the award-winning Charles Shaw chardonnay? Trader Joe's private California wine label Charles Shaw was, and still is, produced by Bronco Wine Company of the Franzia family.
Based in California's Central Valley, Bronco Wine Company built its business around producing affordable wines on a large scale, buying up excess grapes from other producers to use in its own brands. The company is one of the largest winemakers in the U.S. with more than 90 wine brands, most of which are on the cheap side, like Charles Shaw. By growing chardonnay and other grapes in the San Joaquin Valley where land is cheaper and more fertile (which isn't necessarily a good thing for wine), along with using lightweight glass and a molded cork, Bronco is able to keep prices low. In fact, the wine itself is the cheapest part of producing bottles like Charles Shaw chardonnay, according to San Francisco Chronicle wine editor, Jon Bonne (via KALW).
The taste and price of Charles Shaw chardonnay make it hard to beat
Unfortunately, Two-Buck Chuck is now Four-Buck Chuck in most places, retailing for $3.99. But a two-dollar increase hasn't stopped shoppers from buying it. Trader Joe's has reportedly sold over one billion bottles of Charles Shaw wines, although how much of those sales are chardonnay is unknown. Nevertheless, for an inexpensive bottle, its reputation is reasonably respectable.
While some people suggest using Charles Shaw chardonnay as a cooking wine, others actually rate it highly and enjoy the taste. In a Thrillist 2015 taste test, a sommelier gave the 2012 chardonnay an eight out of 10 rating, and wine reviewers on Vivino gave it 3.1 stars, with some vintages rating higher than others. "Acidity is mild with flavors of apples, dried apricots, orange rind, mild oak, and popcorn butter on the finish," relayed one reviewer, although Trader Joe's describes the taste profile as fruit-forward with a hint of vanilla.
Interestingly, the Charles Shaw brand wasn't always seen as a cheap wine like Two-Buck Chuck. Its namesake and original owner, Charles Shaw, created wines in Napa Valley that were served at the White House multiple times before his brand was eventually sold to Bronco Wine Company, run by Fred Franzia. While the current iteration may not have the allure of the original Charles Shaw brand, its mix of affordability and generally palatable taste makes it a reliable Trader Joe's staple.