What's The Main Difference Between Lobster And Crawfish?

The seafood in a lobster-based meal isn't always what you expect, especially if lobster is an ingredient instead of the main star of the dish. When you're sitting down to a bowl of lobster pasta or seafood bisque, there's a chance the chef swapped the dish's namesake with a different crustacean — crawfish. Often at restaurants that do this, you'll notice a disclaimer that says langostino or other lobster substitutions may be used. Typically, customers don't notice because the two are so similar. There are quite a few distinctions, however, between lobster and crawfish, beyond their size, and the main difference is their habitat.

Lobsters are saltwater creatures that come from the ocean. Crawfish come from fresh water sources like streams, lakes, swamps, and rivers. Their sizes certainly do distinguish the two crustaceans from each other; crawfish max out at around six inches and lobsters can reach up to 20 inches in length. There are also many other differences beyond environment and measurements. The culinary world of crawfish is vastly different than that of lobster. Each has their own nuanced flavor profile, preparation style, and food culture that sets them apart from one another. And each has a special place in the hearts of seafood lovers.