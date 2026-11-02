One Of The Best IPAs In 2026 Comes From An American Brand

Some India Pale Ales are considered American classics for a reason. When Mashed put together a list of the best IPAs in 2026 so far, one that made the list was Union Jack by California-based brewery Firestone Walker Brewing Co. While Belgium-based Duvel Moortgat acquired a majority stake in the company in 2015, Firestone Walker continues to be proudly American-founded and operated. It's also got a significant place in the history of American beer itself.

Firestone Walker was founded by Adam Firestone and David Walker back in 1996. At around the same time, the long-running American craft beer revolution led to an explosion of craft and microbreweries. In 2008, the brewery launched its first-ever commercially available IPA, Union Jack, which is considered by some to be a defining beer in the evolution of the modern West Coast IPA style.

The West Coast IPA was a pioneering style of the craft beer revolution's earlier days in the 1970s and 1980s, characterized by aggressive hoppiness, leading to punchy citrus, pine, and floral flavors along with a high level of bitterness. The style continued to evolve over the years, dropping the malt flavors of more traditional American IPAs in favor of highlighting even more of the hops. The bitterness of the style has also become a lot less harsh as brewers worked to pursue a smoother experience. At the time it was launched, Union Jack's hop-forward flavor profile and relatively easy drinkability were representative of the next generation of West Coast IPAs, making it an icon in American craft brewing history.