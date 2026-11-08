What's The Difference Between Cognac And Armagnac?

Cognac and Armagnac are two types of brandy from France. Their production methods are governed by strict AOC (Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée) laws, which establish standards that protect the integrity of certain regional foods and beverages. Although these two drinks share some similarities, their own unique geographical origins and distillation processes make them plenty different from each other.

Cognac dates back to the 1600s and is named for a town located north of the Bordeaux wine region. The vineyards which produce the grapes and distill the liquor itself (called crus) surround the town. They are part of the Charente and Charente-Maritime areas. Cognac is distilled twice in copper pot stills, resulting in a liquor known for being very clean, smooth, and light.

Armagnac is purportedly the oldest brandy variety on record, having first appeared in print in 1411. It comes from a landlocked region situated south of Cognac in the larger area of Gascony. It isn't as renowned as Cognac and is made in much smaller amounts, but this has helped make it a favorite among brandy connoisseurs. Armagnac is distilled once, giving it a bolder, fuller-bodied character.