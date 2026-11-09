This Crisp, Refreshing Beer Is One Of The Best IPAs For Sipping
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India pale ales are known for their bold, hoppy flavors, which can range from citrusy to more earthy and pine-like. Some IPAs have a strong bitterness and high alcohol content, and others are more moderate and easy to sip. For beer drinkers who want a flavorful, tasty IPA without an intense drinking experience or high alcohol content, Founders All Day IPA provides a refreshing balance.
Produced by Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the beverage is a session IPA, which means it's a lighter, lower-alcohol version of a traditional India pale ale. At 4.7% ABV, this beer is lighter in alcohol than many traditional American IPAs, but it still has the iconic hoppy flavors that define this style of beer. The All Day IPA has tasting notes of citrus, floral, and tropical fruits, which come from the Crystal, Cascade, Amarillo, and Simcoe hops. Made with a base of wheat malt, flaked oats, flaked corn, and crystal malt, it has a medium level of bitterness. This is balanced by a crisp finish.
This beer is available year-round and sold in grocery stores and liquor stores throughout the country. It is available in classic six-packs and larger packs, offering standard cans, bottles, and larger 16-ounce cans. Target lists a 15-pack of 12-ounce cans for $21.99, but prices vary by retailer and location.
What makes Founders All Day IPA worth trying?
If you're looking for a beer worth trying, Founders All Day IPA consistently earns positive reviews on forums and rating systems. Wine Enthusiast awarded it 90 points in a blind tasting, designating it as an "Excellent" and highly recommended beverage. On BeerAdvocate, it holds a score of 87 out of 100 from more than 8,000 ratings, earning a "Very Good" ranking.
One user on the beer forum shared, "This beer has a special place where it doesn't blow you away but it's so refreshing, balanced, and crisp that you can just keep enjoying them. Rare to find an IPA that I don't get tired of, and this is it." Another fan expressed similar sentiments, saying it has a "very clean and fresh taste" and is "smooth without a bite." It's not the beer for everyone, though — some users found that it was too hoppy or watery for their preferences.
As an IPA, this beer should be served between 45 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit, which is cold enough to be refreshing but still warm enough for the flavors and aroma to release. As a more balanced IPA, the Founder's All Day IPA will be easier to pair with food, compared to strong double IPAs or super hoppy and bitter ones. The Founder's All Day IPA can be sipped on during weekend picnics and BBQ, and its refreshing citrusy notes help balance spicy foods and cut through creamy, rich dishes.