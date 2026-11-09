This Crisp, Refreshing Beer Is One Of The Best IPAs For Sipping

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India pale ales are known for their bold, hoppy flavors, which can range from citrusy to more earthy and pine-like. Some IPAs have a strong bitterness and high alcohol content, and others are more moderate and easy to sip. For beer drinkers who want a flavorful, tasty IPA without an intense drinking experience or high alcohol content, Founders All Day IPA provides a refreshing balance.

Produced by Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the beverage is a session IPA, which means it's a lighter, lower-alcohol version of a traditional India pale ale. At 4.7% ABV, this beer is lighter in alcohol than many traditional American IPAs, but it still has the iconic hoppy flavors that define this style of beer. The All Day IPA has tasting notes of citrus, floral, and tropical fruits, which come from the Crystal, Cascade, Amarillo, and Simcoe hops. Made with a base of wheat malt, flaked oats, flaked corn, and crystal malt, it has a medium level of bitterness. This is balanced by a crisp finish.

This beer is available year-round and sold in grocery stores and liquor stores throughout the country. It is available in classic six-packs and larger packs, offering standard cans, bottles, and larger 16-ounce cans. Target lists a 15-pack of 12-ounce cans for $21.99, but prices vary by retailer and location.