The Vintage Ingredient That Gives Chocolate Chip Cookies A Richer Flavor
There are certainly plenty of ways to upgrade chocolate chip cookies. From adding in oats, dried fruit, and spices to even stuffing the middle with Nutella, if you can think it up, it probably has been done, or at the very least is worth trying. And that's the beauty of chocolate chip cookies; while they are wonderful on their own, they are also incredibly versatile when it comes to mixing in other flavors. So heres' one more ingredient to add to your experimentation list that might be surprising: malted milk powder.
Malted milk powder is a combination of malted barley, malted wheat flour, and evaporated milk powder. It also usually has salt and baking soda mixed in, which is great because you should never omit salt in sweet recipes. When added to cookie dough, the powder imparts a roasty, toasty, nutty, sort of earthy flavor that is similar to how Whoppers candies taste, or the malted milkshakes that you get at ice cream shops and old-fashioned soda fountains.
In essence, this ingredient boosts the other ingredients and flavors in your recipe, enhancing the cookie as a whole. The lactose that is in the powder will also support browning or caramelization, so your cookies may bake up a little darker than you're used to. Therefore, you should keep a watchful eye on your dough in the oven to be sure it doesn't get dark to the point of burning.
More about malted milk powder
Malted milk powder is not a new ingredient by any means. And, while you may think it was created in America, during the heyday of corner soda shops, its origins precede this by decades. James and William Horlick of Great Britain are the pioneers of this powder, and they originally marketed as a nutritional product for babies and people who were ill or disabled in the mid-1800s. To make it, they soaked barley and wheat grains in water, dehydrated and ground them and then mixed the combination with evaporated milk. It was designed to be mixed with hot water and drunk.
Because it was non-perishable, it appealed to groups who didn't have access to fresh milk, including soldiers, outdoorsmen, and explorers. By the early 1900s, however, ice cream shop proprietors began mixing the caramel-y flavored powder with things like chocolate syrup, milk, and ice cream, forming the infamous malted milk shake. As for the famous chocolate-malt candies, Whoppers, those debuted in 1939, but it is unclear who first put the powder in a batch of cookies, although there are recipes from the 1920s that call for the ingredient in cakes.
Regardless, it's a wonderful addition to baked goods of all kinds, including your favorite cookie recipe, brownies, pancakes, ice creams, and quick breads like banana bread. You can find this surprising baking enhancer in many grocery stores; we suggest looking for brands like Carnation, Ovaltine, and King Arthur.