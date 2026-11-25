There are certainly plenty of ways to upgrade chocolate chip cookies. From adding in oats, dried fruit, and spices to even stuffing the middle with Nutella, if you can think it up, it probably has been done, or at the very least is worth trying. And that's the beauty of chocolate chip cookies; while they are wonderful on their own, they are also incredibly versatile when it comes to mixing in other flavors. So heres' one more ingredient to add to your experimentation list that might be surprising: malted milk powder.

Malted milk powder is a combination of malted barley, malted wheat flour, and evaporated milk powder. It also usually has salt and baking soda mixed in, which is great because you should never omit salt in sweet recipes. When added to cookie dough, the powder imparts a roasty, toasty, nutty, sort of earthy flavor that is similar to how Whoppers candies taste, or the malted milkshakes that you get at ice cream shops and old-fashioned soda fountains.

In essence, this ingredient boosts the other ingredients and flavors in your recipe, enhancing the cookie as a whole. The lactose that is in the powder will also support browning or caramelization, so your cookies may bake up a little darker than you're used to. Therefore, you should keep a watchful eye on your dough in the oven to be sure it doesn't get dark to the point of burning.