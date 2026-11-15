Order Your Burger King Whopper Volcano-Style For A Spicy Flavor Upgrade
The Burger King Whopper is one of the most iconic, well-known fast food burgers of all time. While the combination of a flame-grilled, quarter-pound beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mayo is timelessly delicious (and even more so if you spring for cheese), fans of the chain sometimes riff on the original. One of the more interesting versions lately is the volcano-style Whopper, a spicy iteration of the sandwich from content creator sarahmargareteats.
"This is one of my favorite ways to eat a Whopper ... I just love the creamy heat, smoky beef, and crunchy freshness to this burger," she says in her video explaining the hack. You'll start by ordering a Whopper with cheese and jalapeños. Next, ask for a side of Zesty Sauce to pour on top. The condiment's main flavor is that of prepared horseradish, so it packs an additional punch of sharp heat.
Her Whopper hack hit the internet in late December 2025. Shortly after, in February, Burger King announced that it tweaked certain components of its signature burger, changing it for the first time in nearly a decade. Upgrades included a premium bun and a new box instead of a paper wrapper — to ensure the burger doesn't get smashed before you dig in. The improved sandwich also features what the brand calls "better tasting mayo," and the press release notes that the onions and tomatoes are freshly chopped in stores. In other words, there's no better time than now to try a volcano-style Whopper.
The volcano-style Whopper is easy to order (and replicate)
The Burger King Whopper was created in 1957, more than a decade before the McDonald's Big Mac. Since then, it's had many iterations, like the Chicken Whopper and Impossible Whopper. But the Angry Whopper of 2009 is arguably the most famous spicy iteration of the burger; it had habanero cheese, jalapeños, and spicy sauce. An even spicier version came out in 2016. Redditors remember and miss the Angry collection; luckily, the volcano-style Whopper is a solid substitute.
Even with exciting new hamburgers from Burger King in 2026, like the Peppercorn BLT Whopper, folks missing the retired spicy handhelds of yore may prefer the volcano hack. "I love their zesty sauce, but I had never thought to try it on a Whopper. I gotta try this!" raves one TikTok commenter. "I've been calling it the Outback burger, but I toss onion rings in also," writes another. Another TikToker recommended ordering the Texas Whopper, which also has cheese and jalapeños, but mustard and mayo instead of zesty sauce.
To try the volcano hack, you don't have to go to the nearest BK. To save yourself the trip, try making one at home instead. Start with a Burger King Whopper copycat recipe, add cheese and pickled jalapeños, and slather the bun with a copycat Burger King Zesty Sauce made almost entirely from pantry staples you likely already have.