Order Your Burger King Whopper Volcano-Style For A Spicy Flavor Upgrade

The Burger King Whopper is one of the most iconic, well-known fast food burgers of all time. While the combination of a flame-grilled, quarter-pound beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mayo is timelessly delicious (and even more so if you spring for cheese), fans of the chain sometimes riff on the original. One of the more interesting versions lately is the volcano-style Whopper, a spicy iteration of the sandwich from content creator sarahmargareteats.

"This is one of my favorite ways to eat a Whopper ... I just love the creamy heat, smoky beef, and crunchy freshness to this burger," she says in her video explaining the hack. You'll start by ordering a Whopper with cheese and jalapeños. Next, ask for a side of Zesty Sauce to pour on top. The condiment's main flavor is that of prepared horseradish, so it packs an additional punch of sharp heat.

Her Whopper hack hit the internet in late December 2025. Shortly after, in February, Burger King announced that it tweaked certain components of its signature burger, changing it for the first time in nearly a decade. Upgrades included a premium bun and a new box instead of a paper wrapper — to ensure the burger doesn't get smashed before you dig in. The improved sandwich also features what the brand calls "better tasting mayo," and the press release notes that the onions and tomatoes are freshly chopped in stores. In other words, there's no better time than now to try a volcano-style Whopper.