5 Tips For Buying The Best Chicken Breast At The Grocery Store

Chicken breast is one of the most common and popular cuts of meat, and for good reason: It's a simple, versatile food for which the possible recipes are almost endless. You're probably familiar with wandering through your local supermarket's meat department and picking up a package of boneless, skinless chicken breasts, but how do you know before buying it if that package will be any good?

To find out, Mashed consulted chef Chris Valdes, a Florida-based cookbook author and food TV host. In addition to his catering career, he's appeared on "Good Morning America," "Chopped," and "Access Hollywood." He now hosts "Qué Delicioso," a Spanish-language cooking program. When it comes to chicken breasts, he doesn't swear by any specific brand. Instead, he told us, "I generally focus more on the quality, appearance, and labeling of the chicken."

In particular, he recommended buying the right type of chicken breast based on your cooking approach. Then, find chicken that looks fresh and is roughly medium-sized. Pay attention to the ingredients, because some products contain salt solutions, chicken broth, or other additives. Finally, Valdes said, keep the chicken fresh by making sure it stays cold and properly packaged.