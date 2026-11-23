Scour any supermarket snack aisle, and Doritos are bound to catch your eye — and probably in a multitude of varieties. (I'm looking at you, Chile Limón Dinamita.) Through the years, the snack chip has certainly evolved. One count suggests it's amassed 243 flavors, with partnerships spanning everything from product placement in "Wayne's World" in 1992 to a meme-worthy 2020 Mountain Dew pairing — deemed one of its strangest flavors — and even a foray into Formula 1, announced in June 2026, with a Gordon Ramsay-Doritos Loaded collab featuring chip-based dishes on select race days.

It's corporate synergy. Doritos are part of Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, one of 11 corporations that dominate our supermarket aisles. That's why it should come as no surprise when Frito-Lay's extensive lineup, including Doritos, Cheetos, Ruffles, and Cracker Jack, to name a few, cross-pollinates with or complements PepsiCo brands like Mountain Dew and Pepsi itself, among many others. It's a relationship built on thirst.

What people may not realize is that Frito-Lay has been part of PepsiCo since the latter's inception. In 1965, Frito-Lay and Pepsi-Cola merged to form the snack-and-soda supergiant, christening the new business entity PepsiCo. While it's hard to ascertain the final figures, a 1965 Time magazine story reported that the initial deal was for Pepsi to exchange $213 million worth of its shares for Frito-Lay to facilitate the merger. The original Doritos hit the market a year later.