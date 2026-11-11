Add A Sprinkle Of This Persian Spice Blend For More Flavorful Coffee
Thanks to syrups, creamers, clever baristas, and caffeinated influencers, there is no shortage of ways to flavor your coffee and get new ideas to amp it up. Even spices have a role in the coffee-flavoring game, with beverages like Mexico's café de olla (a traditional Day of the Dead favorite that's spiced with cinnamon and cloves) and Moroccan coffee, which is warm with cardamom and nutmeg. And if it's spices you like, then it's time you experimented with advieh, a lovely Persian spice blend that will make your cup of coffee positively sing with flavor.
Advieh usually includes cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, and coriander, but you can also find it blended with rose, saffron, black pepper, nutmeg, turmeric, or ginger; it all depends on the Iranian region it comes from. When added to coffee, it adds layer upon layer of flavors like woodiness, earthiness, floral notes, and warmth. When you factor in nutty, dark chocolatey notes in coffee, this classic breakfast beverage becomes an entire sensory experience.
There are several ways to incorporate advieh into your java. To infuse your entire drip pot, mix some of the spice blend into your filter with ground coffee. If you like lattes or cappuccinos and want to add just a whisper of flavor, sprinkle some advieh on top of your foamed milk. For some sweetness, make a syrup by boiling water and advieh, letting it steep, then strain the solids and add a sweetener. Add as much syrup as you want to your coffee drinks.
Advieh is a blend of spices from all over Asia
In the Persian language, advieh means "spice" or "seasoning," but also describes a blend of spices previously mentioned. It's also somewhat all-encompassing of Iran and other parts of Asia, meaning you really can't make a well-rounded advieh from a singular region since each ingredient comes from different areas. For example, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon are grown in tropical areas and turmeric grows in warm soil. The various ingredients were introduced to Iran thousands of years ago along trade routes and became part of the country's signature cuisine.
While it would be excellent in coffee, advieh has traditionally been used in cooking, for medicines, and even in spiritual ceremonies. This isn't the type of spice mix you're likely to find in your everyday grocery store or corner market. You're more likely to find it at Middle Eastern specialty shops or online. You may find advieh described as polow, khoresh, "ash, or torshi (although they are often simply labeled as advieh). These all describe different spice combinations or indicate what the advieh is typically used for. For example, advieh polow is often used in rice dishes, while advieh khoresh is used for stews and advieh torshi is used for pickling. If you plan on using yours for coffee, the ingredients listed will give you a good indication of the wonderful flavors you'll be imparting in your morning brew.