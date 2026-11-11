Add A Sprinkle Of This Persian Spice Blend For More Flavorful Coffee

Thanks to syrups, creamers, clever baristas, and caffeinated influencers, there is no shortage of ways to flavor your coffee and get new ideas to amp it up. Even spices have a role in the coffee-flavoring game, with beverages like Mexico's café de olla (a traditional Day of the Dead favorite that's spiced with cinnamon and cloves) and Moroccan coffee, which is warm with cardamom and nutmeg. And if it's spices you like, then it's time you experimented with advieh, a lovely Persian spice blend that will make your cup of coffee positively sing with flavor.

Advieh usually includes cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, and coriander, but you can also find it blended with rose, saffron, black pepper, nutmeg, turmeric, or ginger; it all depends on the Iranian region it comes from. When added to coffee, it adds layer upon layer of flavors like woodiness, earthiness, floral notes, and warmth. When you factor in nutty, dark chocolatey notes in coffee, this classic breakfast beverage becomes an entire sensory experience.

There are several ways to incorporate advieh into your java. To infuse your entire drip pot, mix some of the spice blend into your filter with ground coffee. If you like lattes or cappuccinos and want to add just a whisper of flavor, sprinkle some advieh on top of your foamed milk. For some sweetness, make a syrup by boiling water and advieh, letting it steep, then strain the solids and add a sweetener. Add as much syrup as you want to your coffee drinks.