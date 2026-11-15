Want Fresher Coffee? Try Roasting Your Own Beans With This Appliance

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is your usual cup of coffee just not hitting the spot lately? Don't add that innovative (and expensive) new coffee pot to your cart just yet. It might be worth it to roast the coffee beans yourself. That lets you prepare smaller batches of freshly roasted beans regularly rather than rely on a bag that's been sitting in your pantry for weeks. While the appliance you need to do it is more associated with movie nights than mornings, a popcorn maker can help you get that fresh roast you're looking for.

There's science behind the method. As the beans roast, hundreds of compounds and chemical transitions produce the flavors and smells you're looking for. It's easy enough to do, though it's best to set your popcorn maker near a window to help circulate the fumes and smoke. You also need to get your hands on green (raw, unroasted) coffee beans, known as green coffee beans. Fill the device with beans based on its kernel capacity. You may need to mix the roast yourself for the first couple of minutes, then you can let the popper take over. But make sure you're keeping an eye (and ear) on it at all times to prevent burning. As the beans warm up, their moisture turns to steam, and pressure builds, causing them to crack a few minutes in. Shortly thereafter, the beans make a second cracking sound after the buildup of gases like carbon dioxide. Watch the changes in color to ensure the beans are reaching your preferred level of roast — the lighter color the roast, the lighter the shades of brown the beans will turn — ideally, after 4 to 7 minutes.