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If you want to know if a cocktail bar is any good, order what the Barefoot Contessa would. In a 2016 interview with Punch, Ina Garten explained that she measures whether a bar is truly great by the quality of its whiskey sours. It's well-known that the whiskey sour is one of her favorite drinks — to the point that it's probably in the rotation of cocktails she makes at home regularly – so it only makes sense that she favors bars that can make a good one.

There's something to this metric beyond Garten's personal preferences, however. A classic whiskey sour recipe isn't overly complex; some recipes even call for as few as three ingredients. That simplicity means the quality of each component is more noticeable, as is how well they blend together based on their proportions. A whiskey sour is as easy to get wrong as it is to make, making it a pretty good measure of how good a bar really is.

So what, exactly, makes a good whiskey sour by Garten's standards? The recipe from her 2006 cookbook, Barefoot Contessa at Home, calls for Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey (via BarefootContessa.com). She also recommended using Knob Creek bourbon in a 2017 story in Bon Appétit. There are several other bourbons you can try if you like Knob Creek and even more top-shelf bourbons to try if you don't. Whichever whiskey you use, it's crucial that you use fresh juice instead of sour mix, the latter being the reason Garten almost never orders whiskey sours at restaurants.