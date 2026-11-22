The Simple Cocktail Ina Garten Uses To Size Up A Bar
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If you want to know if a cocktail bar is any good, order what the Barefoot Contessa would. In a 2016 interview with Punch, Ina Garten explained that she measures whether a bar is truly great by the quality of its whiskey sours. It's well-known that the whiskey sour is one of her favorite drinks — to the point that it's probably in the rotation of cocktails she makes at home regularly – so it only makes sense that she favors bars that can make a good one.
There's something to this metric beyond Garten's personal preferences, however. A classic whiskey sour recipe isn't overly complex; some recipes even call for as few as three ingredients. That simplicity means the quality of each component is more noticeable, as is how well they blend together based on their proportions. A whiskey sour is as easy to get wrong as it is to make, making it a pretty good measure of how good a bar really is.
So what, exactly, makes a good whiskey sour by Garten's standards? The recipe from her 2006 cookbook, Barefoot Contessa at Home, calls for Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey (via BarefootContessa.com). She also recommended using Knob Creek bourbon in a 2017 story in Bon Appétit. There are several other bourbons you can try if you like Knob Creek and even more top-shelf bourbons to try if you don't. Whichever whiskey you use, it's crucial that you use fresh juice instead of sour mix, the latter being the reason Garten almost never orders whiskey sours at restaurants.
Ina Garten's love for whiskey sours goes way back
In a March 2026 blog post on BarefootContessa.com, Ina Garten shared a little bit about where her appreciation for whiskey sours started. It turns out that the classic cocktail was her father's favorite drink and that he used to let her nibble on the cherries when she was a kid. That made her especially fond of the cocktail, and it's a love that continues to this day.
It's also a love that she enjoys sharing with the people in her life. According to the Punch story, her whiskey sour test for cocktail bars actually began during a New Year's Eve bar crawl she took her friends on more than a decade ago. They went to six different bars that night, had a whiskey sour at each one, and compared their notes on the cocktails.
One of Garten's most fun whiskey sour-related stories, however, happened during a Food Network Magazine shoot in Garten's home back in 2014. It turns out that Garten gave Taylor Swift her very first whiskey sour (via People). The shoot had her making pavlovas with Swift, and at some point during their conversation, the topic went to cocktails. Swift revealed she'd never had a whiskey sour, so Garten asked her assistant to get a pitcher of the drink she had stashed in her refrigerator. This all happened at around 11:30 in the morning, so not only did Swift have the privilege of tasting one of Ina Garten's best cocktails, but she also did it while day-drinking with the Barefoot Contessa herself.