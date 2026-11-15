Where Does Costco Get Avocados From?

In the last 25 years, avocado consumption in the United States has quadrupled, according to the Avocado Institute of Mexico. Rich in heart-healthy fats, not to mention fiber and essential vitamins, avocados have made their way into roughly 70% of American households, some of whose members might never have seen or tasted one a few decades ago. To meet this growing demand, Costco stores across the U.S. stock six-count packs of Hass avocados — the dominant variety in the country — for consumers' dip, toast, and salad recipes. But where do all of these once little-known fruits (it's true, they are actually fruits) hail from?

The Costco Same-Day website lists the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and New Zealand as the origins for its Hass avocados. Costco sources avocados from multiple countries to keep them available year-round as growing seasons and supplies shift. The next few times you visit Costco, look at the avocado labels: They might be from Peru one week and Mexico the next. While Costco does not publicly identify all of its avocado suppliers, a few companies have been documented, including California-headquartered Mission Produce and West Pak Avocado, as well as Mexico-based Aztecavo, according to a 2023 study.