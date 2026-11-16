Where Does Costco Get High-End A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steaks?

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Wagyu steaks aren't like the average supermarket beef, and while Japanese wagyu can be difficult to find in regular grocery stores, you can find a version from Costco available for online ordering. A pack of Japanese A5 wagyu ribeye steaks, a legendary cut of beef, is available from Costco, imported to the United States directly from cattle raised in the Kagoshima prefecture in southern Japan by a Washington state-based company called Authentic Wagyu LLC.

A5 is the highest wagyu grade (based on fat marbling), meaning Costco's product is one of the highest-end available on the general retail market. That might seem like a mismatch to Costco's value warehouse shopping style, but there are a number of expensive grocery goods that Costco sells. Working directly with an importer like Authentic Wagyu can help lower costs and ensure premium products are coming directly from the source, making this product notable.

True wagyu beef contains remarkable marbling, which is the reason for the high price tag and its extreme desirability. Cattle breeders obtain that marbling by feeding their cows a specific diet to ensure even fattening. That's where the distinctive buttery texture comes from. Importers like Authentic Wagyu bring the purebred Japanese wagyu into the United States, as the cattle are not commonly raised stateside.