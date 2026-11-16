Where Does Costco Get High-End A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steaks?
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Wagyu steaks aren't like the average supermarket beef, and while Japanese wagyu can be difficult to find in regular grocery stores, you can find a version from Costco available for online ordering. A pack of Japanese A5 wagyu ribeye steaks, a legendary cut of beef, is available from Costco, imported to the United States directly from cattle raised in the Kagoshima prefecture in southern Japan by a Washington state-based company called Authentic Wagyu LLC.
A5 is the highest wagyu grade (based on fat marbling), meaning Costco's product is one of the highest-end available on the general retail market. That might seem like a mismatch to Costco's value warehouse shopping style, but there are a number of expensive grocery goods that Costco sells. Working directly with an importer like Authentic Wagyu can help lower costs and ensure premium products are coming directly from the source, making this product notable.
True wagyu beef contains remarkable marbling, which is the reason for the high price tag and its extreme desirability. Cattle breeders obtain that marbling by feeding their cows a specific diet to ensure even fattening. That's where the distinctive buttery texture comes from. Importers like Authentic Wagyu bring the purebred Japanese wagyu into the United States, as the cattle are not commonly raised stateside.
Customers say the steaks are worth the luxury price (with occasional shipping issues)
Costco doesn't ship these steaks directly to customers themselves; instead, orders are forwarded through Authentic Wagyu for shipping. They're then delivered on dry ice to homes via UPS shipping. That step has gone awry for a handful of customers, though. "The delivery took 5 days and the dry ice was completely melted," wrote one customer on the product's review page, adding that the "meat package was torn so cardboard was stained and the meat was warm." Others have reported similar issues for shipments. In one pack of three steaks, "one still had a tight vacuum seal, one was actually cut open, and all were partially defrosted," said another customer. Costco members who report such issues, though, also note that they were able to receive refunds for any improperly shipped items from Costco.
Still, when the steaks arrive properly, customers note how delicious they are. "Now I understand where 'Melt in your mouth' comes from," wrote one buyer, going on to say, "this Ribeye is beyond perfection, a must try." Another added, "Hands down the best steak you will ever eat." Plus, others mentioned the shipping issues may have been solved, with one noting, "20 lbs of dry ice kept 3 lbs of meat frozen solid even in triple digit temps!"
Authentic Wagyu sells other cuts of meat too, via Costco and on its own website for those hungry for more high-end steaks. In addition to importing Wagyu cattle from Japan, Authentic Wagyu also raises fullblood Japanese cattle here in the United States.