Perhaps it should come as no surprise to anyone that not every component in a restaurant can be made from scratch. Restaurants have to balance food quality with the realities of running a kitchen. Some rely on frozen appetizers, prepared soups, commercially baked desserts, and other ready-to-cook products to reduce labor costs and maintain consistency. These shortcuts can help kitchens keep up with busy service, manage the bottom line, and serve common dishes without adding hours of prep to the workday.

While a prepared ingredient may not sound as appealing as something made in-house, it doesn't necessarily mean a restaurant is cutting corners. In fact, using some pre-made food products can free up kitchen staff to focus their time and energy on the dishes that benefit most from the fresh prep. The real story is what it is that gets made from scratch, what arrives ready to heat and serve, and why it is done that way.