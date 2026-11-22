If you enjoy India Pale Ales (IPAs), you've probably seen both double and triple IPAs before. Both beer styles are worth trying if you like the unmistakably bold, hoppy flavors IPAs are known for, but these iterations take things a step further than your typical IPA. Double and triple IPAs have higher alcohol content, more intense flavors, and often a more expensive price tag – but what exactly makes them different from each other?

Understanding the difference starts with knowing what makes a traditional American IPA. These beers typically have a 5.5% to 7.5% ABV (alcohol by volume), with a flavor profile defined by hops. Many IPAs have a bitter edge with a taste and aroma that is citrusy or tropical, sometimes with pine and floral notes.

Double IPAs and triple IPAs share some of these features, but have enough differences to be categorized as separate styles. Before you order one of these beers at a bar, let's take a closer look at what sets them apart.