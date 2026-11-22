What Is The Difference Between Double And Triple IPAs?
If you enjoy India Pale Ales (IPAs), you've probably seen both double and triple IPAs before. Both beer styles are worth trying if you like the unmistakably bold, hoppy flavors IPAs are known for, but these iterations take things a step further than your typical IPA. Double and triple IPAs have higher alcohol content, more intense flavors, and often a more expensive price tag – but what exactly makes them different from each other?
Understanding the difference starts with knowing what makes a traditional American IPA. These beers typically have a 5.5% to 7.5% ABV (alcohol by volume), with a flavor profile defined by hops. Many IPAs have a bitter edge with a taste and aroma that is citrusy or tropical, sometimes with pine and floral notes.
Double IPAs and triple IPAs share some of these features, but have enough differences to be categorized as separate styles. Before you order one of these beers at a bar, let's take a closer look at what sets them apart.
Double IPAs deliver bolder aromatic flavors
Double IPAs came from the American craft beer scene, when brewers started experimenting with how hoppy a beer could get. Also referred to as imperial IPAs or DIPAs, these beers typically fall between 7.5% and 10% ABV, so they are considerably stronger than regular IPAs but less strong than a triple IPA. A double IPA uses more ingredients than a regular IPA, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's brewed with twice the hops or twice the alcohol of a traditional IPA.
There is no fixed ratio to determine the quantities used in each style. ABV is the determining factor between double and triple IPAs. Brewers increase hops to deliver intense flavors and aromas, which may include grapefruit, orange, mango, resin, and pine, depending on the varieties used. Some double IPAs are more bitter, while others, like hazy versions, have juicy fruit flavors and a smoother taste.
Despite the high alcohol content, Double IPAs can still be surprisingly easy to drink, but this is a slow-sipping beer that is not meant to be downed quickly on a hot day. As a stronger beer, it can be trickier to pair with food. Delicate dishes will be overpowered by a double IPA, so opt for bold or spicy flavors, like those found in Asian and Indian cuisine and barbecue.
Triple IPAs dial up the intensity
A Triple IPA takes everything that is already amplified in a double IPA and brings it to the next level. These beers, sometimes referred to as TIPAs, contain around 10% to 12% ABV, although some examples fall outside that range. Unlike double IPAs, triple IPAs aren't technically an established style of beer, and therefore don't have a definition. This gives brewers room to experiment. In general, the term refers to a very strong, hop-forward IPA with intense flavor.
Like a double IPA, the triple's name doesn't suggest that it is brewed with three times the hops of a standard IPA. Triples may have slightly more sweetness than doubles. This comes from upping the malt content — something brewers often do to balance the higher alcohol content and bitter edge.
Triples are intended to be sipped. With an ABV that matches many wines, you'll want to drink this one even slower than you would a double IPA. For food pairings, spicy foods work with triples. Rich, fatty, and salty items — think steak, fries, and bold cheeses – can also match this beer's earthy complexity.