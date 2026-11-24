Scotch whisky has a reputation for being expensive, the kind of thing you pair with raw oysters, artisan cheese, and an impressive cigar. That picture is intensified when you consider drinking it neat, without a mixer in sight — and it's true, to a certain extent. The spirit can come in some expensive bottles, but not always. There are budget Scotch whiskys that are still great for sipping, and Speyburn whisky is one of them.

Speyburn produces its whisky at a distillery in Rothes, Scotland, and one of its great products is Speyburn 10-Year Single Malt Scotch, aged 10 years and matured in a mixture of American Oak ex-sherry and ex-bourbon casks. It's available at Total Wine for $26.99, where it's described as having hints of lemon, toffee, and butterscotch. It's a bottle that expert H. Joseph Ehrmann, owner of Elixir Whiskey Saloon in San Francisco, described to Mashed as versatile with amazing value.

"It's a solid everyday dram that represents a classic Speyside flavor profile," Ehrmann told Mashed in an article detailing the cheap whiskey brands that experts recommend. He continued: "It has more of a sweet fruitiness to it than you'd get from older single malts, but that does make it particularly drinkable and approachable, especially for those newer to Scotch."