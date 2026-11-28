Here's What To Order From McDonald's To Make Breakfast Tacos
McDonald's fast food breakfast empire started in the 1970s with doughnuts and Egg McMuffins. Today, the chain offers a varied morning menu that ranges from breakfast sandwiches to sausage and egg burritos to fruit-topped oatmeal. Despite being spoiled for choice, diners still dream up their own McDonald's breakfast sandwich upgrades, and some even swear by reassembling existing menu items into breakfast tacos.
It's a simple hack worth trying. Start by ordering a Big Breakfast with Hotcakes (which comes with scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, a biscuit, pancakes, butter, and syrup), plus a side of bacon. If eggs aren't your thing, order the Hotcakes and Sausage instead. Next, fill each pancake (buttered, if you like) with half a sausage patty or half-strips of bacon and a sliver of egg. Technically, all that's left to do is drizzle it with syrup, fold the pancake like a tortilla, and dig in.
Of course, you can riff on the basics. First, consider condiments. Ketchup offers acidity, the creamy breakfast sauce made famous by the Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel will make it tangy and more savory, and hot sauce will deliver (what else?) heat. You could also ask for a slice of American cheese on the eggs for a richer, creamier texture. TikTok commenters recommend adding McDonald's beloved hash browns to these tacos, too.
McDonald's breakfast tacos are beloved by fans and easily replicable
Sans biscuit, a McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes contains 1,080 calories, 52 grams of fat, 123 grams of carbs, 46 grams of sugar, and 31 grams of protein. A side of bacon adds 110 calories. Depending on location, these items cost about $7.99 and $1.59, respectively, for a total of $9.58.
Some feel these tacos are the ultimate ordering tip for the best McDonald's breakfast. "It's like the perfect bite of everything. Amazingly sweet and savory ... Down to the saltiness of the butter, this is incredible," TikTok reviewer @morganchompz raved. "This is my all-time favorite pregnancy craving ... If you want to get freaky, get a crispy buttermilk chicken [fillet]," Facebook creator Jas Kam Eats suggested. "Honestly, this is delicious. This is probably a really fun way for the kids to eat," said Instagram reviewer @mcbossladi.
To make your own McD's breakfast tacos, consider these supermarket dupes. A former McDonald's employee cosigned Walmart's Great Value Buttermilk Pancakes in TikTok comments. McDonald's former corporate chef Mike Haracz said on TikTok that Great Value's Pork Breakfast Sausage Patties are a solid swap, while Reddit users recommend Jimmy Dean's. Although these syrups aren't maple-flavored, Reddit users also recommend Pearl Milling Company or Mrs. Butterworth's. Use thick-cut applewood smoked bacon and cook the scrambled eggs in butter, like the chain does. For hash browns, use Trader Joe's frozen equivalent (or try our copycat McDonald's hash brown recipe).