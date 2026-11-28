McDonald's fast food breakfast empire started in the 1970s with doughnuts and Egg McMuffins. Today, the chain offers a varied morning menu that ranges from breakfast sandwiches to sausage and egg burritos to fruit-topped oatmeal. Despite being spoiled for choice, diners still dream up their own McDonald's breakfast sandwich upgrades, and some even swear by reassembling existing menu items into breakfast tacos.

It's a simple hack worth trying. Start by ordering a Big Breakfast with Hotcakes (which comes with scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, a biscuit, pancakes, butter, and syrup), plus a side of bacon. If eggs aren't your thing, order the Hotcakes and Sausage instead. Next, fill each pancake (buttered, if you like) with half a sausage patty or half-strips of bacon and a sliver of egg. Technically, all that's left to do is drizzle it with syrup, fold the pancake like a tortilla, and dig in.

Of course, you can riff on the basics. First, consider condiments. Ketchup offers acidity, the creamy breakfast sauce made famous by the Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel will make it tangy and more savory, and hot sauce will deliver (what else?) heat. You could also ask for a slice of American cheese on the eggs for a richer, creamier texture. TikTok commenters recommend adding McDonald's beloved hash browns to these tacos, too.