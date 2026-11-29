Millions rely on fast food or quick service restaurants to fuel their mornings, lunch hours, or busy weeknights. Generally speaking, there are a lot to choose from in America. Still, plenty of these eateries that we may remember from days of yore are now gone. One such chain was only based in New England, so the majority of Americans may not remember it. We're talking about Howdy Beef n' Burger, a fast food company that had 27 locations in its prime. But there were no golden arches or paper crowns here; Howdy's theme came from a mid-century hit television program called "The Howdy Doody Show," which the company selected due to its family-friendly nature.

One untold truth of Dunkin' Donuts: The founder William Rosenberg created Howdy Beef n' Burger (also known as Howdy Beefburger) in the 1960s. Specializing in burgers and fries, the company also paid homage to its New England roots by offering fish platters and chowders (one of several iconic New England foods you should try). In its marketing advertisements and inside restaurants, patrons found depictions of Howdy Doody, a marionette puppet dressed like a cowboy and the star of the aforementioned children's show. Employees of Howdy Beef n' Burger greeted guests with, "Howdy, may I help you?" and kids received Howdy Doody buttons when they visited. Interestingly, the wooden puppet's visage wasn't everywhere at the restaurant; for example, the icon printed on the eatery's signs and cups was unique.