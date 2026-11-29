The Forgotten Fast Food Chain That Borrowed Its Look From A Vintage TV Icon
Millions rely on fast food or quick service restaurants to fuel their mornings, lunch hours, or busy weeknights. Generally speaking, there are a lot to choose from in America. Still, plenty of these eateries that we may remember from days of yore are now gone. One such chain was only based in New England, so the majority of Americans may not remember it. We're talking about Howdy Beef n' Burger, a fast food company that had 27 locations in its prime. But there were no golden arches or paper crowns here; Howdy's theme came from a mid-century hit television program called "The Howdy Doody Show," which the company selected due to its family-friendly nature.
One untold truth of Dunkin' Donuts: The founder William Rosenberg created Howdy Beef n' Burger (also known as Howdy Beefburger) in the 1960s. Specializing in burgers and fries, the company also paid homage to its New England roots by offering fish platters and chowders (one of several iconic New England foods you should try). In its marketing advertisements and inside restaurants, patrons found depictions of Howdy Doody, a marionette puppet dressed like a cowboy and the star of the aforementioned children's show. Employees of Howdy Beef n' Burger greeted guests with, "Howdy, may I help you?" and kids received Howdy Doody buttons when they visited. Interestingly, the wooden puppet's visage wasn't everywhere at the restaurant; for example, the icon printed on the eatery's signs and cups was unique.
Fans loved the Howdy Doody-inspired chain but it didn't last long
Many who grew up in New England and remember Howdy Beef n' Burger recount good experiences of the restaurant. One Facebook user commented, "Howdy was a special treat for me. I still think they were better than McDonald's or Burger King could ever be." Another blogger claimed the french fries were exceptionally delicious, and you could get a burger, fries, and a Coke at the restaurant for 37 cents. Still others recalled Howdy ran specials like selling 12 burgers for a dollar.
Despite an endearing mascot (though people think the best fast food mascot is Ronald McDonald) and excellent value, Howdy Beef n' Burger began to decline in the 1970s. Part of this is because the regional chain just couldn't compete with nationwide fast food chains. In fact, many locations were sold to larger rivals like McDonald's and Wendy's. Additionally, the late '70s were a tough time for American small businesses, which were tasked with managing inflation and rising unemployment rates. When things like beef costs, rent, and wages were skyrocketing, those dozen-burgers-for-a-dollar deals just couldn't keep Howdy's head above water and the company eventually fizzled out. Perhaps it was inevitable Howdy would eventually hang up his cowboy hat at some point.