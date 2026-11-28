For over 20 years, Smokey Bones delivered all the cozy vibes that come with slow-cooked barbecue dishes and mountain lodge decor, plus enough television screens to watch the top games of the day. But behind the scenes, the barbecue chain restaurant struggled with too-fast expansion, multiple ownership changes, and an ultimately dramatic demise that left customers and employees wondering what happened.

Here's the full story of what really went down with Smokey Bones, from its 1999 origin story in Florida to desperate attempts at adapting to changing consumer demands and a national rollout that eventually left the owners bankrupt. Throughout the years, the restaurant had ups and downs, comebacks and falters. But sadly, the final chapter ended in April 2026 when the remaining locations were suddenly and unceremoniously closed in one fell swoop without much advance notice, much to the chagrin of comfort-food-loving customers. Keep reading for the complete rise and fall of Smokey Bones.