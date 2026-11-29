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With the holiday season comes cooler weather, festive lights, and all the seasonal groceries one could crave. Target is no exception, considering the retailer just stocked its stores with several holiday snacks, kid-friendly treats, and soul-soothing ingredients. To be exact, Target welcomed more than 250 new holiday food and drink items this winter, including more than 400 store-exclusive products. Best of all, nearly 80% of the overall collection is priced at $5 or less.

The catch? These items likely won't last long, and many of them are limited releases to begin with, so shoppers need to act fast to get everything on their wish list. To help you narrow your focus, here are 10 of the best items new to Target to buy in December 2026. Our favorites range from nutty trail mix to mini gingerbread houses to cider-glazed ham. Whether you're looking for a casual sweet to serve the family on a weekday or for a dinner party-worthy entrée, something in this list will likely fit the bill. (Note: Pricing and availability may vary by location.)