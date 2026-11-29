10 Best Items New To Target To Buy In December 2026
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With the holiday season comes cooler weather, festive lights, and all the seasonal groceries one could crave. Target is no exception, considering the retailer just stocked its stores with several holiday snacks, kid-friendly treats, and soul-soothing ingredients. To be exact, Target welcomed more than 250 new holiday food and drink items this winter, including more than 400 store-exclusive products. Best of all, nearly 80% of the overall collection is priced at $5 or less.
The catch? These items likely won't last long, and many of them are limited releases to begin with, so shoppers need to act fast to get everything on their wish list. To help you narrow your focus, here are 10 of the best items new to Target to buy in December 2026. Our favorites range from nutty trail mix to mini gingerbread houses to cider-glazed ham. Whether you're looking for a casual sweet to serve the family on a weekday or for a dinner party-worthy entrée, something in this list will likely fit the bill. (Note: Pricing and availability may vary by location.)
Favorite Day Rudolph's Indulgent Trail Mix
We've said before the omega-3 trail mix is one of the best things from Target's Good & Gather line. This pick doesn't contain the same dose of heart-healthy fats, but it's certainly just as enjoyable. Favorite Day Rudolph's Indulgent Trail Mix includes graham bites, chocolate- and peanut-flavored cereal, confectionery-covered cereal, M&M's, and peanut butter cups.
The $10 container clocks in at more than a pound. Early reviewers suggested having it with nuts and popcorn for some salty, savory contrast. "Love this time of year when this seasonal trail mix comes out! It's a family favorite! Sweet and delicious!" one Target shopper raved.
Good & Gather Cook-in-Bag Homestyle Boneless Turkey Breast
This Cook-in-Bag Homestyle Boneless Turkey Breast from Good & Gather is a hostess's dream. For $14.99, you can feed up to five guests with two-and-a-half pounds of poultry. Marinated and thoroughly seasoned with onion, garlic, and oregano, the breast goes from the freezer to the oven with no thawing, so you can cut back on holiday prep (and get you out of fussing with a whole bird).
This returning product had overwhelmingly positive feedback from last year and early 2026. "Out of this world. Cooked it in three hours. It's so moist. I can cut it with a fork," one reviewer alleged. Others recommended smoking the bird, adding seasonings, or removing it from the bag to brine.
White Fudge-Covered Oreos
Even with such stellar competition, White Fudge-Covered Oreos are colloquially one of the most beloved holiday snacks at Target (and stores everywhere). The $4.29 box has a nearly perfect five-star rating from more than 400 reviewers. The cookies are exactly as they sound: a classic Oreo enrobed in rich white fudge.
Shoppers swear by this seasonal treat. "DELICIOUS!!! I wish they would carry these year-round! Melt-in-your-mouth, great-tasting cookie!" one Target shopper exclaimed. Be warned, though: In our Oreo flavor ranking, we noted this annual variety is tasty but intensely sweet, as other reviewers pointed out.
Keller's Butter Turkey Sculpture
You meant to only buy bread and milk, but left with Keller's Butter Turkey Sculpture — yup, the "Target effect" is real, but this time, it's likely worth the extra coin. Priced at $4.79, this molded masterpiece of creamy, salted butter can be patted on mashed potatoes, slathered on dinner rolls, or melted atop a holiday steak. Either way, your guests will be totally charmed by the kitschy condiment.
Shoppers who've tried it sang its praises. "So cute, exactly as pictured, tastes like regular butter, and was a hit among everyone at Thanksgiving dinner. The perfect little addition to elevate your bread-and-butter game," a Target reviewer explained. It'll surely be welcome at your Christmas feast, too (or any meal, really).
Kinder Chocolate Advent Calendar
The Kinder Chocolate Advent Calendar is one of several on Target's shelves this holiday, but there are a few reasons we favor it over the others. First, it includes a variety of Kinder candies (mini hearts, mini friends with cookie bits, classic chocolate minis, and mini Kinder eggs) for thorough sampling. Secondly, it's affordable at $9.29. Lastly, it's extra kid-friendly, considering you can send personalized messages from Santa by scanning the box's QR code.
This returning item is a reliable hit with shoppers. "Love the variety and sizes. Every day has been delicious so far!" one Target reviewer said. One customer even wrote she wants to make gifting her kids these calendars an annual Thanksgiving tradition because of how much they enjoyed them.
Favorite Day Mini Village Gingerbread Kit
Target's DIY gingerbread house kits become more plentiful every holiday. The Favorite Day Mini Village Gingerbread Kit contains components for four houses, making it a great project for the whole family. The $12 bestseller comes with easy-to-apply icing and colorful candies that allow for endless customization.
Try it once, and you just might end up buying it annually. "I get this same set every year because I host a little party where everyone decorates a house. This is the best set because the little houses are perfect for a group to work on," one Target shopper explained.
Good & Gather Warm Apple Cider Smoked Uncured Bone-In Ham
Don't let the flurry of snacks and sweets distract you from the new-to-Target Good & Gather Warm Apple Cider Smoked Uncured Bone-In Ham, which can feed your whole family for $14.53. The ham itself is bone-in, fully cooked and smoked, and spiral-sliced. All you need to do is unwrap it, heat, coat it in an apple cider glaze, and return it to the oven to fully combine flavors.
The main appears to be a 2026 launch, but some stellar reviews have already trickled in. "Easy to bake and delicious. I cut the bone apart and used it as a soup bone. Perfect! A lot of meals for the price! It was a win-win!" a Target shopper wrote.
Favorite Day Holiday Tree-Shaped Milk Chocolate Mini Pretzels
Folks familiar with Target's ever-rotating lineup of trail mixes know the chain gives chocolate-covered pretzels the same treatment. This $3 bag of Favorite Day Holiday Tree-Shaped Milk Chocolate Mini Pretzels is among the most recent launches. The pretzels are crisp and salty, shaped like trees for the season, and coated in milk chocolate and crunchy red, green, and white sprinkles.
The snack is a no-brainer for Christmas charcuterie boards and hot cocoa bars alike. Plus, some shoppers said they're a better value than name-brand alternatives. "These are pretty good!! I usually get Flipz brand, but these are comparable!! You get a lot for your [money,] too," a Target reviewer claimed.
Hickory Farms Creamy Meltaway Mints
These nostalgic Hickory Farms Creamy Meltaway Mints are $6.37, and you'll score 10 ounces of pastel-colored, sweeter-than-usual mints crowned with crunchy sprinkles. They're elegant and unexpected enough to be given as a gift, or you can use them in holiday goodie bags or to garnish desserts like brownies or sundaes.
Hickory Farms has been selling the meltaways for decades and it's a returning seasonal item to Target. One shopper said she's been buying them for her son for 47 years. "They are not chalky at all. Creamy and minty, even my husband likes them (and he's not usually a fan of mint). There are a lot of nonpareils, but I personally like crunch," added another reviewer.
Favorite Day Snowpal Puddles Hot Cocoa Kit
Consider this $4.99 Favorite Day Snowpal Puddles Hot Cocoa Kit the ultimate Christmas Eve activity for kids (or adults — no judgement here). It has all the necessary accoutrements: blue rimming sugar, snowflake sprinkles, and six marshmallows that look like melting snowmen. You'll need to provide the prepared hot cocoa and something sticky (like icing or melted chocolate) to coat the mug rims. It may be extra effort, but it also gives you more freedom; who's to say you can't substitute warm apple cider, peppermint mocha, or steamed milk for cocoa?
Regardless of what you use, the kit delivers on whimsy and quality alike. "These marshmallows are very good! And they don't melt as soon as you put them in the cocoa. In fact, they hang around perfectly intact for plenty of photo shoots!" one Target reviewer explained.