Instagram Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Boozy Ginger Tea

Padma Lakshmi knows a thing or two about cocktails. During the pandemic lockdown of 2020, she created her own take on a margarita by muddling together Persian cucumber, Indian chili peppers, and mint leaves (via Insider). She then mixed these ingredients together with lime juice, sparkling water, agave, and tequila in a cocktail shaker to form a new take on the classic drink. Now, Lakshmi has once again taken to social media to show off another signature cocktail perfect for when the temperature drops.

Lakshmi uploaded a video to Instagram showing off how to make her take on a hot toddy. The post walked followers through the recipe, which involved combining oregano seeds, ginger tea, honey, lemon, and whiskey together. "It's cold AF in NYC today, but it's nothing a nice hot toddy can't fix. Use whatever tea you like. I like ginger!" Lakshmi's caption read. Followers loved the drink and couldn't wait to show their enthusiasm.