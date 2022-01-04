TikTok Is Siding With Chipotle Workers After 'Dirty' Restaurant Video

A viral video backfired last month when an aghast customer uploaded a TikTok video of a Chipotle kitchen in Port St. Lucie West, Florida. The spectacle lasted eight seconds. In those eight seconds, we can see meat tumbling off the cutting board and Chipotle fillings spilling from their containers onto the surfaces surrounding the tubs and cutting board. The text over the video asks "PLEASE STOP GOING TO PORT SAINT LUCIE WEST CHIPOTLE! THESE PEOPLE ARE DISGUSTING!"

As of writing, the video has been viewed 3.7 million times. Of those millions, the vast majority seem to have taken issue with the complaint. "They're obviously understaffed and overworked," one noted. "If u got a problem, fill out an application..." Another took the video as a symptom of a societal problem: "This is why I think everyone should work on fast food at least once in their life." The overwhelming consensus was that the videographer was utterly removed from the reality of serving food at peak hours.

In fact, one has to actively search for a comment taking the poster's side, such as "how are y'all mad the creator? We just letting businesses have zero standards now?" A second self-professed Chipotle worker agreed that it was difficult to keep one's station clean during the crunch, but thought that the person cutting the meat was doing a poor job. Regardless, public opinion is clearly not on this TikTok creator's side.