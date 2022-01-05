WhistlePig's New 'Non-Whiskey' Helps Bartenders Weather Dry January

With its PiggyBack Devil's Slide rye, WhistlePig has created a beverage that's suitable for those participating in Dry January. According to Food & Wine, the PiggyBack Devil's Slide is claimed to be the first 100% rye-aged non-whiskey beverage on the market, containing almost no alcoholic content. The whiskey alternative is about 0.5% ABV, is distilled from 100% rye, and aged for six years at the WhistlePig Farm and Distillery before, per WhistlePig's Instagram post, being "undistilled to a uniquely quaffable aged non-whiskey."

PiggyBack Devil's Slide is described as a beverage that not only lives up to the standards that have become synonymous with the WhistlePig brand, but also boasts complex and bold flavors. The brand's whiskey blender, Meghan Ireland, shares, "We made the Devil's Slide, a limited edition of our flagship PiggyBack 100-percent Rye, to support their resolutions, give back to the bartenders who will miss them, and to challenge expectations on the level of craft and quality a non-alc can deliver," (via Food & Wine).

So, how are bartenders benefitting from this innovative beverage? WhistlePig states in its Instagram post that 100% of the proceeds from the Devil's Slide will go toward the United States Bartenders' Guild in an effort to provide support to the hospitality industry which was hit especially hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now that's something to whistle about.