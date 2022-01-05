Pabst Blue Ribbon Is Facing Backlash Over This Now-Deleted Tweet

Many people around the world are hitting their internal reset button following the gluttonous holiday season by embarking on Dry January, which means that they won't be drinking alcohol for the first month of the year. Apparently, at least one staffer at the beer company Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) has feelings on the matter. On January 3, the company's official Twitter account posted a now-deleted tweet that read, "Not drinking this January? Try eating a**!" as shown in a screenshot by sports journalist Steve Warne on Twitter.

Though the tweet had only a short tenure before it was taken down, the damage was done. It racked up about 1,000 retweets and more than 2,000 likes — and, as can be expected in regard to a tweet about a not-so-high-end beer, the comments section really came to play. One person replied, "PBR or a**? What's the difference?" to which PBR added fuel to the fire with a reply that simply read, "Ask your mom." Safe to say that someone at the company got grounded for that one...or worse.