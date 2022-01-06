Jack In The Box Took A Dig At McDonald's And Facebook Is Loving It

Social media beef between restaurant chains is real. For example, Dunkin' and Wendy's Twitter war over the latter's spicy nuggets had the whole Internet scrambling for sides. Or, on a more local level, just take a look at this feud between a McDonald's and a Starbucks located right next to one another in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Of course, these fights online evolve from competition off of social media. Though Jack in the Box is definitely smaller in scale than McDonald's, having locations in less than half of the 50 states, its supporters really show up for it (via Jack in the Box). For example, on this Reddit thread created by @JaydenOdegaard, the user argued that the smaller chain was very much underrated. They stated that "the burger compared to McDonalds was suprising, the burgers pattie was way bigger than McDonalds and of course it was delicious, almost as delicious as Applebees."

But on January 5, Jack in the Box stood up for itself in a Facebook post.