Costco Fans Are Loving These Chocolate-Caramel Macadamia Nuts

If you can find them, Costco's Kirkland Signature Caramel Macadamia Clusters are apparently chocolate gems. "I LOVE Kirkland Signature macadamia milk chocolate salted caramel clusters!" Costco Buys gushed in a post featuring the product on Instagram. "These come and go so I always make sure to grab some when I see them!"

Fair enough. At Costco, you can get a 32-ounce jar of the nuts for $14.99. If that sounds like an unusually high price for Costco, you have to remember that these are macadamias, the most expensive nut in the world. Business Insider wrote in 2019 that a pound of macadamias could sell for $25. So two pounds for $15 is an exceedingly good deal.

And followers of Costco Buys seem to realize this. As of writing, 891 people have outed themselves as fiends for chocolate covered macadamias. "These are my absolute favorite!!" one very excited follower exclaimed. So, if you do find these gems, you should stock up in case the crowd picks the whole stack clean.