Aldi Shoppers Can't Wait To Grab These Hyacinth Flowers

Though Aldi is widely known for its low prices, some fans of the grocery chain were still struck by the affordable cost of its hyacinths. "I wish our yard could grow these! That's a great deal," one user commented on Aldi fan account @aldifavoritefinds' post about the product. Others can't wait to pick up the plants for themselves. "Man, this is making me wish they would hurry up and complete the 2 stores near me," said another follower.

As for Aldi shoppers who have seen the hyacinths in person or bought their own, the reviews seem to be positive. "These were at the Chesterfield store, they looked healthy! Would bring some spring cheer to your home," posted another customer. "Hi ya! I love these flowers!" user @aldiplantlady commented on another Instagram photo. "These are so nice," @angieknowsthetruth agreed. If you've been looking for something to help cheer up your house during the cold winter season, you may want to follow these customers' lead and head to Aldi for some bright bulbs.