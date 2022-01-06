Aldi Shoppers Can't Wait To Grab These Hyacinth Flowers
Hyacinths are bright, beautiful bulb flowers that typically bloom in the early spring. While they reach their peak in March and April when planted outdoors, they have also been known to add some colorful cheer (and pleasant fragrance) indoors during the dark winter months, according to Nature & Garden. When potted inside, these bulbs are at their best from December to March, making now the perfect time for flower lovers to decorate their homes with pots of hyacinths.
Reading that, you might be ready to make a beeline for your nearest flower shop now, but other shoppers have taken notice that Aldi is a more unexpected place to grab indoor hyacinth flowers for just a few bucks. Similar products go for around $10 to $20 at other retailers like Home Depot, but Aldi's popular version — complete with a decorative glass vase — costs $3.29, according to one customer's recent Instagram post.
Aldi fans are loving the price tag on these flowers
Though Aldi is widely known for its low prices, some fans of the grocery chain were still struck by the affordable cost of its hyacinths. "I wish our yard could grow these! That's a great deal," one user commented on Aldi fan account @aldifavoritefinds' post about the product. Others can't wait to pick up the plants for themselves. "Man, this is making me wish they would hurry up and complete the 2 stores near me," said another follower.
As for Aldi shoppers who have seen the hyacinths in person or bought their own, the reviews seem to be positive. "These were at the Chesterfield store, they looked healthy! Would bring some spring cheer to your home," posted another customer. "Hi ya! I love these flowers!" user @aldiplantlady commented on another Instagram photo. "These are so nice," @angieknowsthetruth agreed. If you've been looking for something to help cheer up your house during the cold winter season, you may want to follow these customers' lead and head to Aldi for some bright bulbs.